Alex Teal was ready to deal.
The Beverly Recs ace threw five shutout innings and the squad's bats exploded in an 8-0 win over Peabody Monday night at Cooney Field to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven North Shore Baseball League championship series.
Dillon Gonzalez had a 2-run homer in the fourth and totaled four RBI as Beverly scored four in the third and four more in that fourth frame to seize control.
It was a 2-run double by Gonzalez in the third that broke a scoreless tie and Matt Burgess followed with a 2-run double to make it 4-0.
Danny Mello (2 runs) added a 2-run double of his own in the fourth before Gonzalez' blast. Ethan Trowt also scored twice for Recs and Tim McCarthy and Brandon Bingel added hits.
Teal kept the Pub off-balance all night, allowing only two hits with three strikeouts. Jordan Anzouni came on for the final two frames and conceded only one hit with three strikeouts.
Peabody, which will look to even the series in Game 4 on Tuesday night back at Cooney, got its hits from Jon Cahill, Zach Keenan and Chris Mansour. Ethan Doyle threw three scoreless relief innings and punched out four.