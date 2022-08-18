Just when you think the Beverly Recs and Peabody Champions have played every imaginable sort of baseball game, they manage to pull out even more stops.
A pitcher's duel turned into an extra inning slugfest in the pivotal Game 5 of the North Shore Baseball League finals Thursday night with Beverly outlasting the Pub, 7-6, under the lights to Twi Field.
Trailing by four going into the bottom of the ninth inning, Peabody rallied on RBI by James McCarthy, Jon Cahill and Nolan Hills to make it a one run game. Beverly intentionally walked the bases loaded with one out and Eric DePeiro got the final two outs to give the Recs a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven set.
The Recs can clinch their second all-time NSBL crown in Game 6 at Conney Field Friday night (8 p.m.) while Peabody hopes to force a winner-take-all Game 7 (Sunday night at Twi).
Beverly exploded for four runs in the top of the ninth with an Ethan Trowt single and some sloppy work by Pub opening things up. DePeiro's RBI fielder's choice broke the tie and runs then scored on an error and a wild pitch to give Beverly some breathing room.
Starting pitcher Brandon Bingel cruised early for the Recs, striking out 11 and giving up five hits over six innings. Beverly led 2-0 thanks to a Mike Davis RBI to score Dillon Gonzalez (3-for-4) in the first and Kevin Murray's RBI single to score Matt Burgess in the third. Danny Mello and Frank DiOrio also had hits and scored for Beverly and Chris Cocci and Nick McIntyre added knocks.
For Pub, Nathan Ing struck out five in five innings of work while RBI from Mike Mabee, Mike Giardi and Bobby Jellison staked them to a 3-2 lead after six fames. Beverly tied it up on Chris Cocci's pinch-hit RBI single to score Jordan Anzuoni in the seventh.