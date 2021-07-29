Red Sox competitors loading up ahead of trade deadline

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.