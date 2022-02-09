Over the past few years, Juan Rivera has built a sizable following in the local baseball community. He's helped develop some of the top young players in New England and his instructional videos regularly draw thousands of views on social media.
That work caught the attention of the Boston Red Sox, and now the St. John's Prep assistant baseball coach will have the chance to work for his boyhood club.
Rivera has been hired by the Red Sox as a minor league coach, and this coming season he will serve as development coach for the Low-A Salem Red Sox in Virginia.
"I'm totally pumped for it. I guess in a nostalgic way, this is a team you grew up cheering for your entire life, so there's still that fan in me that's like 'Holy smokes, I'm about to join the Red Sox,'" said Rivera, who lives in Salem, Mass. and originally hails from Pelham, N.H.
"I'm really sad leaving what I'm doing now, a lot of tears over the last couple of days," Rivera continued. "But everyone understands this is the natural progression in my career path and it was the right step for me to approach it."
Rivera said the opportunity came about after Red Sox pitching coordinator Shawn Haviland reached out, saying they felt he had a similar mindset towards player development with what they believed in. Things progressed from there until the two sides eventually agreed on the development coach position in Salem.
In his new role, Rivera will help incorporate analytics into the team's development processes, ensuring that everyone with the club is on the same page. His job will be similar to that of Katie Krall, who recently made headlines when she was hired to an equivalent position with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
"Basically I'm the middleman between strength and conditioning, analytics and the on-field personnel," Rivera said. "I'm not personally on the field, I won't be in uniform during games, but I'll be helping program and develop players with all that information through those three sources."
Rivera's rise in the local baseball scene has been impressive. A former Division 3 player at Eastern Nazarene College, Rivera has spent the past decade serving as an assistant coach at various New England programs.
After transitioning to a coaching role at Eastern Nazarene, Rivera moved on to Fitchburg State and Gordon College before eventually settling in as the pitching coordinator for Antonelli Baseball, a North Shore AAU program founded by Peabody native and former MLB first round pick Matt Antonelli, the new baseball coach at Bishop Fenwick.
"I'm super excited for Juan, nobody deserves it more than him," said Antonelli, a former St. John's Prep star who played for the San Diego Padres in 2008. "He's been here for four years and since the day he got here, every single day he brings his 'A' game. He's been unbelievable for our program. He's helped the players get so much better, so he's super-deserving of this opportunity."
Over the past four years Rivera has also served as St. John's Prep's pitching coach, and during that time he helped lead the Eagles to a runner-up finish in the 2019 Super 8 tournament and to the Division 1 state semifinals in 2021.
"He's a guy that loves baseball, he works really really hard and has the respect of our players," said St. John's Prep head baseball coach Dan Letarte. "He's just thinking 24/7 about how to get kids better, how to develop kids better, and that works to any player's advantage."
While Major League Baseball remains in limbo due to the ongoing lockout, Minor League Baseball is unaffected by the lockout and is scheduled to proceed as planned. That means Rivera will report to Fort Myers later this month for spring training before eventually starting off on his new adventure in Virginia.
"He's going to go down there and crush it," Antonelli said. "I can't wait to see where this leads him."