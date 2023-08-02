DANVERS — Every American that grew up in the Greatest Generation or as a Baby Boomer shares memories of the game of baseball. Some are admittedly a bit more rare and special than others.
Boston Red Sox legends Rico Petrocelli and Jose Santiago, two men whose fondest baseball memories are taking the field at Fenway Park in the 1967 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, took some time to share those memories with the residents at The Linden in Danvers Wednesday afternoon in a lively hour-long program.
'Major League Memories' was brought to The Linden as part of a partnership between the Red Sox and the Alzheimer's Association. The aim is to bring some joy to those suffering from Alzheimer's or other dementia and help them connect through their shared experiences in American's pastime.
The old-time Red Sox, who were joined by Boston baseball historian and author Herb Crehan, certainly delivered that. It was a witty, engaging presentation that saw the pair regale the crowd with tales from their playing careers.
Santiago came to Boston from Puerto Rico and joked about his first minor league stop being in "D-ball" in Nebraska. An excellent righthanded pitcher with a sneaky slider and curveball, he immediately fell in love with Fenway Park.
"Most pitchers hated Fenway. I loved it. It was a delight," Santiago said. "I lived inside. The batter's never expected that because they figured you'd be afraid of the short field."
He won a dozen games for the Red Sox in 1966, 12 more in the 1967 Impossible Dream season, and was an American League all-star in 1968.
A highlight video showed Santiago clubbing a home run off Hall of Famer Bob Gibson in Game 1 of the '67 World Series ("They never found that ball," Santiago joked), reminding baseball fans just how dangerous he was with the bat as well.
"I saw Gibson at a card show and he said he hated me! I said 'Why, I'm a nice guy!'," Santiago cracked. "It was me and Roberto Clemente, he joked. Clemente hit a ball that broke his knee during one of his best seasons, and I was one of the only pitchers to ever hit a home run off him."
Petrocelli, widely considered one of the best defensive shortstops in Red Sox history, entertained with his dry wit and endearing self-deprecating manner. Each time Santiago or Crehan mentioned his home run power, Petrocelli would crack, "I got lucky" to chuckles and smiles around the room.
In all honesty, Petrocelli was a two-way monster on the left side of the Fenway infield. The 40 homers he hit in 1969 stood as an American League record at his position for a long time ("Every time another shortstop got to 39, Rico would buy a ticket and go heckle them," Crehan quipped).
A three-time all-star, Petrocelli hit 210 career homers and finished in the top 20 in MVP voting three times, playing every one of his 1,553 games as a Major Leaguer in a Boston uniform.
"That 1967 season, it was such a joy to come to the park. Jose was one of the big reasons why ... he kept us loose," Petrocelli said. "To make the World Series, in Boston? Fantastic. A lot of great ballplayers never get to play in a World Series."
Boston needed to win both of its last regular season games against the Minnesota Twins if they hoped to win that AL pennant in '67. Santiago took the ball in the penultimate game and prevailed. Cy Young Award winner Jim Lonborg got the ball in the finale and did the job as well.
Santiago recalled sitting around the radio in the clubhouse following Lonborg's win waiting for a score from across the country between the Tigers and Angels to confirm the Sox were World Series bound. When Detroit lost, that dream became a reality.
The celebration on the field included plenty of fans, one of whom snatched Petrocelli's hat and made off with a unique souvenir.
The pair took some questions from the Linden's residents, too.
Santiago revealed the toughest hitters he ever faced were Hall of Famers Tony Oliva and Yankee legend Mickey Mantle. Petrocelli recalled growing up in New York and seeing Ted Williams play at Yankee Stadium, immediately falling in love with the game.
After a rousing rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame', the group got to chat with the legends and also see the travelling 2004 Red Sox World Series trophy. It was a memorable, heart warming afternoon of nostalgia for the entire Linden community.
"I love both of these guys," said Crehan, who has been to a ballgame at Fenway for 72 straight seasons (albeit as a cardboard cutout in 2020, he notes). "They're top ten of anyone I've seen, both as ballplayers and as people."