Determined to come back better than ever, Boxford’s Jack Adams is well ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL on his right knee. He’s looking forward to returning to Union College for his senior year of schooling and hockey.
A sixth round selection by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft, Adams’ knee injury happened on the last day of the team’s Prospects Development Camp last June 29.
“I had had a really good week as well as a positive exit interview the day before, when I had a hat trick in the scrimmage,” said the 6-foot-6 right winger. “It was on my third shift when I clipped knees with another player, and the hit was on the side of my knee. I finished the shift, but when I got back to the bench I couldn’t put any weight on that leg and fell down.
“It’s funny, but I remember having a scoring chance after the collision and got a good shot off. I wasn’t in pain, but I remember trying to turn and hearing a pop.”
The trainers took Adams to the nearby Detroit Tigers facility, and their doctors did an MRI on his knee. That’s where he got the bad news that he had completely torn both the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments.
“I remember thinking my hockey career was over,” he admitted.
Doctors told Adams his recovery would take close to a year, but he has been working hard to come back sooner. He received words of encouragement from many athletes that have gone through the same injury, including Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman, who tore his ACL in preseason in 2017 and came back to win Super Bowl MVP honors a season later.
“I put something on Instagram, and (Edelman) responded,” said Adams. “I was able to get in touch with his surgeon (who also operated on Adams) and follow that same rehabilitation plan. I’m really confident I will be back better than ever.”
Adams has been following a program similar to the TB12 method that former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady endorses, with soft tissue massages six days a week. Brady, who tore his own ACL on opening day of the 2008 season and missed the entire NFL campaign, is one of the pros who encouraged Adams.
“Working the soft tissues is so important in recovering,” said Adams. “I have an athletic body coach, and we’re worked on my left leg as much as the right one that was injured. Lower body work on that leg started even before surgery.”
Adams elected to stay at home to rehab and be with his family and grandparents. Doing that has helped keep his spirits up, and now he can see the end of the tunnel.
He has been working with Mike Boyle and Marco Sanchez on strength and conditioning. Paul Vincent, formerly of Beverly, is his skating coach. The long, difficult days of rehabilitation to strengthen both his legs and upper body are paying dividends.
The college operates on a trimester schedule, and Adams will graduate in June, but still has two years of eligibility left for hockey.
“I hope to have a great senior year, then sign with the Red Wings,” he said.
Adams played at Malden Catholic for three years in high school before joining Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League, where he was the leading goal scorer for the league with 37 goals and 23 assists.
He figured he would make an easy transition to college hockey, but found out he had wait his turn.
“There were tons of seniors and juniors that first year, so I didn’t get an opportunity early,” he said. “I came in thinking I was better than I was, but coach (Rick) Bennett scratched me 10-12 times. I didn’t think so then, but it was the best thing that ever happened to me. It made me humble and driven to work harder in order to get my chance the next year.
An Academic All-American majoring in history and political science, Adams had four goals and nine assists that first year, and led the Dutchmen with 10 goals and a dozen assists the next year. He said he took in as many games as he possibly could this past year, but it was difficult seeing teammates and having to watch games from the stands.
The last two years have been difficult for the Adams family, including the sudden death of Jack’s older brother Mark “Roo” Adams Jr., who was a star player Providence and Jack’s mentor, from a heart problem.
Adams has great facilities right at his house. Even the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed his rehabilitation work down at all. He has used his time wisely to work hard and put on muscle along with some pounds that will make him stronger on the ice.
“I was almost quarantined at home rehabbing,” he said. “The whole time last July and August I didn’t leave the house. I’m fortunate to have a gym in my garage with dumbbells and lots of weights, and I have a 20-foot long synthetic ice on the other side of the garage. It’s all a testament to my family’s support and willingness to help me in any way.
“It’s almost eight months past surgery now, and I’m skating full speed with intense massage therapy six days a week.”
