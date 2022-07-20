Salem Day at Kernwood Country Club will take place on Monday, September 12, and signups for the annual event are just around the corner.
A fundraiser for the Salem Day at Kernwood Scholarship Fund, registration and sign-up will be held at the Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center (401 Bridge St. in Salem) for one day only on Tuesday, July 26.
Salem residents and Salem employees will be eligible to sign up from 5-6 p.m., while all other golfers can register between 6-7 p.m. Cost is $100 per player, payable my check or money order to Salem Day at Kernwood Scholarship Fund only.
Walk-in registrations will not be accepted on any other days. Lunch will be not be available for players this year.
For more information, please call the Salem Park and Rec Office at 978-744-0924 or Sally Hayes at 978-745-0505.