At just 16 years young, Marblehead’s Mika Garber has already established himself as one of the top tennis players on the North Shore.
The Magicians’ first singles standout burst onto the varsity scene as a freshman, compiling an 8-1 record against top tier competition and taking home NEC Player of the Year honors. One year later, Garber has continued to progress on the court.
He’s gotten bigger, stronger and more consistent with his shots, regularly wearing down opponents with his textbook groundstrokes, intelligent ball placement and unwavering mentality.
“Just his maturity,” Marblehead head coach Elisabeth Foukal said of what’s impressed her most about Garber. “It’s funny because the other kids say he barely breaks a sweat; he does, but he doesn’t take risks and is in total control of his game. He plays smart, he keeps it low and he forces the other player to make errors while rarely making errors himself.”
Rising to the top
Garber’s current stature as a player to beat in the NEC — and even beyond that — wasn’t crafted over night. The year-round player was just eight or nine years old when he first picked up a racquet and it’s been nothing but improvements since then.
“My first coach used to coach my brother when he played and I came to watch his practice one day,” explained Garber. “That’s when I first started picking up a racquet, and a year or two later when I was about 10, I started to play seriously in a few tournaments and just kept going forward from there.”
Garber quickly fell in love with the sport and his natural ability combined with a dedicated work ethic allowed him to swiftly move up the ranks. He trains at the renowned Manchester Athletic Club, competing in tournaments during the offseason through the United States Tennis Association (USTA).
By the time he reached high school, Garber immediately grabbed hold of the No. 1 singles slot — a daunting task for a first-year varsity athlete. In that position last season, he was regularly going up against players two or three years his elder; despite that, he dropped just one regular season match, a competitive battle against St. John’s Prep’s top player, Hunter Wolters.
This spring, Garber got his revenge, beating Wolters, a senior, in straight sets (6-1, 6-4). He also earned the Magicians’ lone point against powerful BC High and outlasted Masconomet senior star Sam Brockelman, 6-4, 7-5, among other quality wins.
He does have one loss thus far, but it came against the state’s top ranked player, Jayanth Devaiah of Brookline. Garber was happy to just get a game off the 5-star recruit who is verbally committed to Division 1 Notre Dame, and it’s matches like that which allow him to continue to grow and learn as a player.
“My goal is to just go through every match and try to win. Last year I lost two matches, one to (Wolters) and one in the tournament,” said Garber. “We still have a couple of out of conference matches and I feel like it’s those ones that are going to be the tough ones. I look forward to playing good opponents, it only makes me better.”
Adjustments on the fly They say practice makes perfect, and much of Garber’s noticeable progression can be attributed to repetition and simply getting out and playing.
But it’s the little things that have allowed him to truly elevate his game to the next level.
Over the past year Garber has made a conscious effort to get to the gym and build more muscle. He’s also grown a good inch and is now just shy of 6-feet.
“I definitely got stronger and I feel like that helped a lot,” said Garber. “My groundstrokes are definitely more aggressive than last year, my serve got more powerful and I just feel stronger and quicker in general. I’m feeling the court better, making better decisions and smarter plays.”
Garber, who uses a Babolat racquet, says a small tweak to his strings has also helped him thrive.
“I recently changed the tension on my strings,” he said. “The tension I used before was more for players that can’t generate a lot of power on their own, but now since I can generate that power the strings help me to be more consistent as I hit it more powerfully.”
While both of Garber’s groundstrokes can turn heads, it’s his backhand that truly keeps opponents on their toes.
“He can slice his backhand well which allows him to keep it in play,” said Foukal. “It’s a low risk shot for him.”
“I feel like a lot of people struggle against it,” added Garber. “It’s been going well especially the last few matches against tougher opponents. I like to hit with power as well but my slice is low so it’s a tough shot for them to handle. It’s a pretty consistent shot, too, so I don’t have to worry about missing it.”
Utilizing the Roger Federer-type backhand and combining that with a top-spin forehand make Garber a threat from either side of the court. His service game has also taken a leap which has allowed him to hold serve more often than not.
“Last year I really had one main serve which was a flat serve, but I’ve been working on it now and can mix it up and confuse my opponents,” said Garber. “Flat serve, kick serve ... I’m winning a lot more points with my serve compared to last year.”
Although he certainly possesses all the tools to compete at the collegiate level upon graduation, Garber has yet to decide if that’s what he wants. With two-plus years remaining in his high school career, there’s certainly no rush.
Right now he’s focused on winning matches for his team and continuing to be a leader on and off the court. Should they qualify — which is more than likely — the Magicians’ will compete in the Div. 2 state tournament this season, with aspirations of advancing past the second round for the first time in recent memory.
If Marblehead is to accomplish that goal, Garber will be a big reason why.
“He’s just a very impressive player and more than that, he’s a super nice kid who wants to help our team,” said Foukal. “He helps me a ton because he works with the younger players and is just very helpful and willing to play with anyone on the team.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.