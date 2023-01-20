PEABODY — When the Peabody boys basketball team is locked in defensively, they're one of the toughest teams to beat in the area.
Recently, that's been the case every time the Tanners take the floor.
The tenacious bunch took on Masconomet Friday evening, utilizing a committed full court press and tremendous on-ball defense to build an early lead and run away from the Chieftains for a 61-38 win.
The victory allowed Peabody to secure a season sweep over their NEC counterparts, as they also earned a convincing decision on the road earlier this winter.
"Masco's been playing really well lately; they've been playing really good basketball so for us we wanted to kind of get out on the fast break and try to get as many turnovers as we can," said Tanners' head coach Thad Broughton, his team now 9-2. "We have some quick guards and some guys in the back that are athletic, so I thought the key tonight was getting those turnovers, getting out in space and letting them play."
Forcing those turnovers was certainly at the forefront of Peabody's success on Friday night. The hosts swiped 15 steals and forced a handful of other errant passes out of bounds as well as a 10-second violation.
A.J. Forte led the charge with six swipes of his own while Shea Lynch, Nathan Braz and Raphel Laurent each had two. Their relentless pressure from baseline to baseline took the Chieftains out of their comfort zone and the visitors never found any sort of rhythm offensively. The trend allowed Peabody to seize a 16-8 lead after one and a 30-14 lead heading into halftime — and the advantage only ballooned from there.
"It's not as though we didn't expect (Peabody's pressure) because we saw it the first time around, but I really felt coming in that we were a different team mentally and physically," said Masco (4-8) head coach Steve Heintz. "But we just seemed off all night long, so this was unfortunately about preaching the mental side of things. Peabody is very good as is, they're very talented and very well coached, and tonight we just weren't ready for what they bring."
Basketball is a game of runs, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time until the Chieftains made theirs.
Instead, it was Peabody who continued to pile it on. The Tanners opened the third with a quick 5-0 run off a couple more steals, seemingly grabbing hold of any swinging momentum remaining in the contest.
Forte then got hot from beyond the arc, canning three triples in the third quarter alone including a 4-point play, as well as another tough jumper in the lane. He finished with 27 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals and a pair of blocks in what was another wildly impressive performance for the junior guard.
"(Forte) hit some big shots, some big threes," said Broughton. "But I thought the play of the game was the hustle play with the ball going out of bounds. Johnny Lucas tracked it down and then Danny Barrett flew in there and tracked it down, threw it off a Masco guy and we got it back. That kind of epitomized that third quarter for us; guys were just going 100 miles an hour and really got after it and turned it up."
Peabody led 48-25 heading into the final frame and it was all cosmetic after that.
Masco did get another fantastic outing from the area's leading scorer Matt Richardson (24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks), but the senior captain didn't get much help. No other Chieftain hit more than one bucket, with Ryan Richardson being the team's next leading scorer with four points.
"Matty needs help; he's carrying us and his percentage to our total offense is just so drastic," said Heintz. "We've had games where we've put other guys in position to be scorers and be helpful, but they just haven't knocked down shots this season. We don't need guys scoring 12 or 15 points, we just need two or three guys going for six, eight or 10."
On the other side, Barrett (13 points, 7 rebounds) had a strong overall game for Peabody, cashing in on some key buckets down low to help the Tanners build their lead in the first half. Vin O'Hara was his usual workhorse self, chipping in four points as well, while Laurent (9 points, 2 steals) and Braz (5 points, 2 assists, 2 steals) both chipped in well.
Now just past the halfway point in the season, Broughton is excited about where his team is at but stressed that they need to keep their foot on the gas and continue playing the right way.
"We're one win away from punching our ticket into the tournament and the top of the NEC is very competitive so we're looking forward to those matchups we have coming up," said Broughton. "We just want to continue to play good basketball and if we can get out on the fast break and play pressure defense, we feel like that'll give us the best opportunity to win."
Peabody 61, Masconomet 38
at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Peabody (9-2): Nathan Braz 2-0-5, Raphel Laurent 4-0-9, Vin O'Hara 2-0-4, A.J. Forte 10-3-27, Danny Barrett 4-5-13, Ruddy DeJesus 1-0-2. Totals: 23-8-61.
Masconomet (4-8): Will Mitchell 0-1-1, Jack Fiedler 1-0-3, Matt Richardson 7-9-24, Ryan Richardson 1-1-4, Brendan Bazazi 1-1-3, Cole Harris 1-0-3. Totals: 11-12-38
Halftime: 30-14, Peabody
3-Pointers: P — Forte 4, Laurent, Braz; M — M. Richardson, Fiedler, R. Richardson, Harris.