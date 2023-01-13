Peabody lost one of its true athletic legends two months ago when 95-year old John Waselchuk Jr., one of the best pitchers to ever come out of Peabody High, passed away.
Fans of the city’s annual Jimmy Fund Game on Labor Day, which featured the ‘Old Timers’ against the Peabody Police, remember seeing Waselchuk in his old minor league uniform taking a turn on the mound at the event for over 25 years.
A star high school pitcher for the Tanners, Waselchuk pitched 200 games in the minor leagues from 1948-54. The right-hander was known far and wide for having a next-to-impossible-to-hit curveball, one that drove Major League Baseball stars such as legends Hank Aaron, Frank Robinson and Roger Maris crazy during his minor league days. He was even mentioned in a book about Aaron as “the little pipsqueak from Peabody with a nasty curve.”
Among his notable stops in the Chicago Cubs organization, Waselchuk played Class-A ball for the Macon (Ga.) Peaches in the Sally (South Atlantic) League; prior to that, he was with Greensboro of the Carolina League.
“When he was 16-years old he once pitched three games in a day,” said his wife Mary, for whom Waselchuk was married for 68 years. “That was during the time they allowed pitchers do that, not like it is now when they never pitch a complete game.
“He really enjoyed watching the Red Sox on TV and was a big fan all his life. It seems like he always had a hand in something to do with baseball, and umpired games for many years.
“Taking part in the Jimmy Fund Game was something he always looked forward to,” added Mary. “He’d call a bunch of friends to make sure they’d be there to play for the Old Timers, but never practiced before the game. We wouldn’t miss it for anything, because it was a yearly tradition for the family.”
Peabody is known for its rich baseball history, and there was never a shortage of former semi-pro players eager to participate in the annual contest and dig out their old uniforms.
A devoted family man
Mary Waselchuk was a baseball fan long before she met her future husband. She grew up enjoying watching her brothers’ games.
“I always loved baseball,” she said. “I had three brothers, and John played for the Elks. I went to his games all the time. It’s interesting that Johnny and my brother Michael met on a ship in the Mediterranean when they were in the Navy. I didn’t know him at the time, but knew who he was. When I was working in an office he’d go by and tout the horn, and one day when it was raining and he gave me a ride home. I was 19 years old at the time, and two nights later he took me to a movie.
“That was the start of a great life, and three years later we married,” she continued. “We had our easy times and hard times like everyone else, but he was always right there for me. I miss him so much; he was a wonderful husband and father.”
The Waselchuks raised two daughters, Ellen and Janet. Ellen Aleixo of Middleton recalled how her parents did everything together and supported each other.
“When my mother got into politics running for Ward 3 Councilor, we stood out in a torrential rain holding signs but had to go home 3-4 times to change our clothes. She won by a narrow margin and later was Councilor at Large, and the first woman to be elected president of the City Council. When she was in real estate, my father always went along to put up signs and balloons for open houses. He was with her through the whole ride; they were a beautiful couple.”
Alexio admitted that Thanksgiving and Christmas were difficult this year without her father.
“My dad had a warm personality and was always very generous with his family,” Ellen said. “A few days before he died peacefully at Kaplan Family Hospice, he perked up when his grandson John and former son-in-law Ted (Aleixo) came to visit.”
Owner of a green thumb
Waselchuk was a lifelong member of the Association of Professional Baseball Players of America (APBPA) and a past president of the North Shore Baseball Umpires Association. But he had lots of other interests, with gardening and cooking high on the list. Making feasts for his family on holidays was always a favorite, and loved having his daughters come over with their families.
Grandchildren and great grandchildren were added as the years went by, and the couple loved seeing them all. Ellen said her father always looked the same because he never gained weight and took care of his health.
Waselchuk was brought up on a farm in South Peabody, the youngest of nine children and last to leave home. He was very close to his mother, who came to America from the Ukraine, and learned to cook by watching her. He had a green thumb and a large, bountiful garden. His wife recalled pickled beets, wonderful cabbage rolls, and the big turkey dinners at Thanksgivings. Whether it was vegetables or flowers, the results were always the best.
A Peabody High graduate (Class of 1945), Waselchuk was later inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. While serving in the Navy, he pitched his team to the All-Navy World Series in Norfolk, Va.
After getting out of the service, he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and played in Clovis, New Mexico at their affiliate, where he was selected an All-Star. He later played in North Carolina where he had the team’s best ERA (2.28).
After returning home to Peabody (where he lived almost his entire life), Waselchuk coached the high school baseball team — junior varsity, then varsity — for a decade. He also umpired for 30 years.
He served as Peabody tax collector and worked at the city’s light department for many years.
As Waselchuk’s health declined the last few years, he and Mary (who just turned 90) moved to Putnam Farms in Danvers.
“I can remember my sister and I riding the bus with the baseball team when we were little,” said daughter Janet Foley. “That was great fun for us. My dad always loved baseball, and when I moved to New Jersey he used to send my son Edmund articles about games in the old days. Edmund and my nephew John both love baseball, but my husband and son are both Yankee fans, which led to some interesting conversations when we all got together.
“He and my mother had a long and very interesting life,” she added. “My father devoted his life to her, his children, and grandchildren. He always had a twinkle in his eye. I remember we used to go to the Wardhurst Restaurant for dinner a lot, and the owner had played ball for my father so he’d tell us stories about what it was like. Anyone that played for him would say he was tough but fair.”
