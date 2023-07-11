We like the think of the North Shore sports scene as one big family. Athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, administrators and officials plus fans and volunteers, all held together by a passion for local athletics that is seared into so many of our souls.
But there was only one person who could claim the moniker "The Mother of North Shore Sports" — Jean DePlacido.
Jean, our beloved sports correspondent of more than 40 years, died unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon. The 79-year-old leaves behind a legacy which will never be duplicated: A trailblazer who literally wrote tens of thousands of stories about athletes of all ages from Boxford to Swampscott and everywhere in between, from pro ballplayers to Little Leaguers.
Having lived in the same West Peabody home for 50-plus years, Jean was first and foremost a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She and her late husband John had five children: Lisa, Michelle, John, David and Michael, as well as four grandchildren. She doted on them all and, for as many athletic events as she covered for the newspaper, she truly cherished the time she was able to cheer for her own kin at a sporting event, a play, and the like.
She literally covered everything — and we mean everything — when it came to sports on the North Shore. She had regular beats: St. John's Prep football in the fall (which she had done since the early 1980s), girls basketball during the winter months, and softball in the spring. She adored covering sports in her adopted hometown of Peabody and volunteered time for the Peabody High Hall of Fame Committee.
It was both her willingness to take on any story or delve into a new venture that made her a household name throughout the region and beyond.
The passion she brought to her assignments, no matter the subject, truly set her apart from the pack. Big league or Little League, she treated each story with care and craftsmanship.
"She was a proud, strong woman who never slowed down in what she did," said her daughter Michelle, who in recent years would talk to her mother daily about her assignments and what games she'd be covering. "My mom enjoyed everything about sports: watching them, writing about them. She loved youth sports, high school sports, following the athletes when they went on to college and beyond."
A pioneer as the first female sportswriter in North Shore history, she fiercely championed women's teams and athletes, providing unparalleled coverage at a time when many news organizations were reticent to do so.
"To do everything that she did, especially when she was first starting out, she must've inspired a lot of young girls over the years," said Mark Bettencourt, whose Peabody career Jean covered first as a three-sport athlete then as the Tanners varsity football and baseball coach.
whom Jean covered as a three-sport athlete at Peabody High, then as the Tanners' varsity football and baseball coach, as well as chronicling the many exploits of his three athletic daughters and son. "She was a giant."
Jean was old school. She never used a tape recorder, Every note she ever took was on a white or yellow legal pad.
She watched games in literally all kinds of weather — her ever-present Uggs and North Face jackets were staples once the temperature turned — and never complained.
We lovingly called her 'Jean The Writing Machine' because of her ability to literally crank out stories week after week, month after month, year after year.
It seems incredulous when you learn how Jean got her start in the business.
She and her husband John were a team. Back in the 1980s, they'd go to high school games together, where John kept stats and interviewed coaches after the fact, and then they'd head back to the old Beverly Times together. There, Jean wrote the stories ... sometimes dictated by John, sometimes not ... but John would get the byline and his column mug in the paper.
"I can remember many, many times going to games and then the newspaper with my parents," said Mike DePlacido, recalling how he'd play floor hockey with the guys who worked on the press in the break room while his parents worked. "The two of them were a well-oiled machine, the way they worked together.
"Sometimes my dad would take photos and get those developed while my mom was writing, other times he'd go out back with (the late) Dick Cook and go over the template of how the story would look in print. But my mom was the one who did the writing. Eventually, it was decided that if she was doing all the writing, it should be her name and photo in the paper.
"My mom got over her initial nervousness of approaching coaches and asking them questions, and she became very approachable to people," he continued. "She loved spotlight all athletes, but especially in the less-well-known sports and female athletes. She developed relationships and a real knack for finding good stories that other people hadn't written."
For decades, Jean wrote a weekly notes column where she'd find a newsworthy story on an athlete who had been overlooked, or had moved on to greener pastures, or was a star in the making, or any of a dozens of other reasons. She'd follow that up by adding tidbits and quotes on various other sports topics. It was must-read copy for North Shore sports fans. Her New Year's wishes column drew particular praise every time the calendar turned to another January.
"To me, Jean was like a walking history book," said legendary photographer Rose Raymond, a good friend of Jean's. They'd often ride to high school games together. "I loved listening to her stories about different people, families and teams; I learned so much from listening to her.
"A lot of the games I went to photograph were because I knew Jean would be there. And I never, ever met anyone who didn't like Jean. No one."
"Jean treated everyone the same whether they were a draft pick or substitute or a nine-year-old. She made every kid feel like a star," added Salem News assistant sports editor Matt Williams, who knew her first as an athlete at Peabody High, then as a colleague for the last 17 years.
There's a fine line when it comes to reporting sports at the local level. Sportswriters must balance between remaining impartial and neutral while for the most part avoiding adversarial relationships that often come when dealing with professional sports teams and athletes. The same folks you're writing about one day might be behind you in the grocery line the next.
You also have to be cognizant that these are athletes generally between the ages of 14 and 18, fallible like the rest of us, and circumstances generally dictate they don't need to be placed under the same microscope or subject to the harsh scrutiny as those being paid to play.
Jean understood this beautifully and toed this could-be slippery slope with constant professionalism and aplomb. She was by no means a cheerleader for any program she covered; rather, presenting the facts fairly and accurately were always her top priorities.
"The biggest thing to me is that Jean always told it like it was, but was fair in doing so. She wasn't out to hurt anyone," said former St. John's Prep football coach and athletic director Jim O'Leary, who knew and worked closely with Jean for the entirety of her journalism career. "She wanted to tell good stories and promote kids, but did so in a way that was fair and balanced."
"My mom could find the best in any situation," added her daughter Michelle.
Jean DePlacido was the first at what she did locally. She leaves us more than 40 years later as a unique talent, one who touched countless lives with her prose, positivity and pleasant demeanor.
Gone but never, ever forgotten.