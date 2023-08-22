He will stand forever among the giants the North Shore has contributed to the world of golf.
Beverly native Ron Kirby should always be remembered with the Curtis sisters, Bill Flynn and Anne Marie Tobin. They comprise, in my humble estimation, the Mount Rushmore of North Shore golf immortals.
Unlike the others in this hallowed group, Kirby was not a championship golfer; a good player for most of his 90 years, often breaking 80 in his playing prime, but never a tournament player.
Kirby made his mark in the great game as a creator of outstanding golf courses around the world, most notably the renowned Old Head Golf Links in Kinsale, Ireland.
“Oh, don’t worry,” Kirby once joked to me while we golfed in Ireland. “I got plenty of golf in over the years during my travels, but I never got very good at it.“ Unlike his dad, Paul, who became a PGA club pro.
But Kirby got very good — world famous among his professional peers — at creating a wide variety of golf courses for every level of golfer; courses he laid out in nine American states, eight countries and Barbados as an acclaimed golf course architect.
“There is no Old Head, as glorious as it is today, without Ron Kirby,” John O’Connor, owner of Old Head, told this agent during my visit to the masterpiece, with the creator, Kirby, in 2014.
“We’d had several stops-and-starts over the years, but it took Ron to give us the wondrous course we have today.”
A true pioneer
Beverly High Athletic Hall of Famer Kirby died on August 17 in a Copenhagen hospital after being stricken while conducting his annual tour of some of the favorite golf courses he laid out or remodeled on the continent, Great Britain and Ireland, where his talented imagination led to the creation of more than 50 golf courses.
After joining Jack Nicklaus Design Services in 1986, he was responsible, in conjunction with Jack’s design, for eight courses in six countries, including London Golf Club in England and Paris International.
Old Head was always his favorite, but his last major project, Apes Hill, a complete restoration of 18 holes and the building of a nine-hole par-3 course on the Caribbean island of Barbados, may have evolved into his second favorite design. That job has drawn raves in recent months.
A member of the second Francis Ouimet Scholarship class in 1950, Kirby had been a long-time friend and Palm Beach, Florida neighbor with golfing legends Nicklaus and Gary Player.
Kirby gave Player his start in the golf course architecture business in the 1970s. Player has gone on to be involved with more than 400 course projects on five continents.
“I owe Ron an awful lot in my evolution as an architect,” Player told this agent after playing an SAP corporate outing at Turner Hill in Ipswich several years ago. “He gave me a great boost in the business.”
Most recently Kirby had become Nicklaus’s man in London, overseeing eight Nicklaus projects in Austria, England, France Ireland, Scotland and Spain.
“We’ve been fiends a long time,” Nicklaus declared at Kirby’s 90th birthday party last fall. “We met at Paradise Island when you, Ron, was working for Robert Trent Jones and we saw a lot of each other after that.
“We ended up doing a lot of golf courses together, some of yours and my finest. I love you my friend, a good man.”
Kirby had lived with a heavy heart for the last three years, since the death of his Beverly high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Sally.
Kirby had coped with a treatable heart condition in recent years and continued to play golf regularly right up until he began his final trip across the pond.
He appeared to be in fine condition for a nonagenarian when he and his son Ron, Jr., attended the 2023 Francis Ouimet Fund dinner at Encore Boston in April. He was a member of the second scholarship class, in 1950.
He penned, with Sally, his fascinating memoir, We Spent Half our Lives on the Wrong Side of the Road, which chronicled their more than 50 years traveling the world, many of them in Ireland, where vehicles are driven on the left side of the road, while Ron took on golf course architecture assignments.
The book was broken into 18 chapters, not, coincidentally, because there are 18 holes on a golf course, but because they lived in 18 different homes during their remarkable life in golf.
Kirby happily enjoyed his career performing his masterful work under the radar. He was never mentioned in the same breath as Robert Trent Jones, Sr. or Jr., Reese Jones, Tom Doak, Gil Hanse or Ben Crenshaw.
But Player and Nicklaus, in particular, appreciated his talent.
“Ron Kirby was one of a kind, or perhaps I should say Ron and Sally Kirby were two of a kind,” said Brit Stenson, president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, of which Kirby was a long time member and current elevated Fellow, along with Nicklaus.
“His positive impact on golf course architecture in countries around the world will serve as a professional legacy, but it was Ron’s enduring relationship with Sally that many of us will long remember.”
“We at Apes Hill Barbados are profoundly grateful for having had Ron Kirby become one of our family members through his extensive time here and the relationships he built with us,” added Sunil Chatrani, Executive Chairman, Apes Hill Barbados. “Ron became a wonderful friend and will be deeply missed. That he also designed our golf courses is a gift that will give forever.”
“He was an incredible man, always with a smile and a twinkle in his eyes who had an abundance of rich friendships from the dozen plus countries he worked in globally,” said Roddy Carr, who was instrumental in Kirby being selected to design Old Head Golf Links in Ireland and Apes Hill Barbados. “Ron lived a rich and full life and did what he loved doing right to the end — recently sketching golf holes in Denmark.
“He was never an ego guy, it was never about him but always about what his clients wanted,” added Carr. “He worked with Dick Wilson, Gary Player, Robert Trent Jones Senior and Jack Nicklaus. Ron once told me: ‘I did my finishing school with Jack. Nicklaus was the best strategist, Trent Jones the best router, Tom Fazio the best landscaper.”