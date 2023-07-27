If by chance the power ever went out during a Bishop Fenwick Friday night football game and officer Henry Breckenridge was working the detail, all game officials would have to do is ask him to smile.
The man’s laugh and grin were bright enough to light up all of Margin Street.
That seems a bit ironic looking back at Breckenridge’s days as an all-star linebacker playing for the Crusaders. All he did back then was turn lights out: On opposing ball carriers and on any hopes his opponents had of winning the game.
Breckenridge, 40, passed away last week and was laid to rest on Wednesday. Across the North Shore he was remembered for his gregarious, endlessly friendly personality. He touched the lives of nearly every citizen he came across as a Peabody Police officer for the last seven years and certainly left a lasting impact on the area’s sports lore both as a player and a coach.
“As ferocious as he was on the field, he was the kindest, gentlest of human being off of it,” said Dave Dugan, a Fenwick assistant football coach since 1992 who is now Dean of Students. “He was a guy you meet once in a lifetime. I’m proud I coached him and even prouder to say he was my friend.”
The presence Breckenridge had as a community servant in Peabody was so large that it’d be easy to forget just how good he was on the football field. A 2000 Fenwick grad, he started on the first two of coach Dave Woods’ many Super Bowl teams and was instrumental in the school’s first state football championship in the Fall of 1999.
A year after losing in the Super Bowl, Fenwick found itself back in the big game facing a tough Norwell team that employed some wishbone concepts out of a Wing-T set. It was the type of play that kept Woods up late at night worried about how his defense might recognize and stop it.
“I remember saying to Paul Lyman, this is one tricky play. The only way to stop it is if the backside linebacker shows out,” Woods recalled. “Sure enough, Henry must have had 15, 17 tackles that day. He was a huge, huge part of us winning the whole thing.”
One half of Fenwick’s best ever linebacker tandem with Derek Collins, Breckenridge looked a bit like Willie McGinnest with his huge shoulder pads and knack for making plays around the ball. Besides racking up tackles, he’d come up with interceptions, jar balls loose for fumbles and recovered one in overtime to beat St. Bernard’s and send the Crusaders to the ‘98 Super Bowl.
“He had a lot of natural instincts. He could read things so quickly, not to mention the strength to just run people over,” said Woods. “A lot of things we’ve done over the years are based on what we did with Henry.”
That includes starting fast, powerful potential linebackers at defensive tackle in order to hone their footwork and block-shedding. Fenwick had a deep linebacking crew in ‘98, so Woods and Dugan deployed Breckenridge on the line. He was the in the opposing backfield so often they may well have considered charging him rent.
“He was a one man wrecking crew,” Dugan said. “Sometimes I’d catch myself watching him, getting lost in the moment forgetting to coach. That’s how good he was.”
Former Salem News colleague Matt Jenkins chronicled those Fenwick teams and cites one interview with Breckenridge among his most memorable in almost 20 years on the job.
“He’d tortured some poor QB all afternoon and he said, ‘They double teamed me, they triple teamed me, it didn’t matter. I was unstoppable.’ That’s up there with anything anybody ever said to me after a game,” Jenkins recalled.
Of course, Breckenridge said it with no braggadocio or malice. He was proud of a job well done, grinning from ear-to-ear and probably using his infectious energy to inspire his teammates.
“On the football field, he loved the glory,” Woods said. “Off the field, later in life, he did so much to help people behind the scenes that nobody knows about. He was never about the glory for that kind of stuff.”
After a post-grad season at Cushing, he was a rare four-year letterwinner at East Stroudsburg in Pennsylvania. He racked up 97 tackles as a senior and continued to display his knack for finding the ball on special teams: His six career blocked kicks rank third on ESU’s career list.
Breckenridge returned to Peabody and coached alongside Woods and Dugan for several years before joining the police department full time. Naturally, he took care of the linebackers, doing so with an incredible knack for communicating with kids. There were times, Woods said, when saw his players fully engaged with Breckenridge and just walked away to let ‘Coach Breck’ handle that drill or lesson.
“Coaching with Henry was invaluable to me. I learned from him,” said Dugan. “Kids gravitated to him and he’d have one small thing like open your hips here or do this there. Whatever he’d say would work.”
That uncanny ability to relate to folks, especially young people, made Breckenridge a perfect community police officer. Whether it was reading to kids in an elementary school classroom, appearing at an Endicott basketball camp because he grew up alongside head coach Kevin Bettencourt, taking time to salute a Little League team because a friend’s son was playing or just dancing with a little girl at a block party, chances are if you lived in Peabody you witnessed Breckenridge enjoying life one time or another.
He was like a police officer from Sesame Street come to life. Breckenridge had the magnetism to pull everyday people in, make them feel at ease, comfortable and safe.
It’s a cliché to say Breckenridge would give you the shirt off his back. But when his longtime friend Gino Fodera took an assistant coaching position at Fenwick that’s exactly what he did.
“I told him I had to buy some Fenwick gear and he was so excited I was coaching at his alma mater that he basically emptied out his closet for me,” Fodera said. “He was the kind of guy that if he saw you, he’d push his way across a crowded street just to catch up and say hi.”
Sports remained a big part of Breckenridge’s life. He grew up playing youth baseball and did so as an adult in a few different local leagues. Anytime there was a police charity game, he was there. Once he even found his way to a “Three Piece Suit Football” charity festival and played ... naturally, he looked like a million bucks and won game MVP.
Long before David Ortiz wore No. 34 for the Red Sox, Breckenridge made it famous in Fenwick’s old Brown-and-Gold color scheme. That seems to fit well since one way to describe Breckenridge’s general energy, giant smile and larger-than-life presence would be “Ortiz-like.”
Dugan’s been around Fenwick football since 1986 and says Breckenridge has to be one of the school’s best three linebackers, ever. While reminiscing about him, I remarked that if a dream team of 11 Henry’s would have been pretty fun to coach.
The coach quickly corrected me.
“If you had a team of 11 Henry’s,” Dugan said, “You’d never lose a high school football game.”