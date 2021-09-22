Editor’s note: Marc Babcock, a 2013 Beverly High graduate who played on a pair of Super Bowl championship football teams at BHS (2010, 2012), serving as one of the captains for the unbeaten 2012 squad, shares his thoughts on his former line coach, Ben Goodhue, who passed away last week after battling brain cancer.
By this point in the season we knew the plays, we had watched the film, and we had learned the schemes. The field was lit by one pop-up light, illuminating from the 30-yard line to the end zone.
It was November 29, 2012, our last padded practice before the Division 2A Super Bowl against Natick.
“Line up on the goal line!” Coach Ben Goodhue yelled. Begrudgingly, we all found our section of turf and placed our toes on the line.
“50-yard sprints. On my whistle,” his voice came out of the darkness where the pop-up lights could not cover. The whistle blew and off we went, sprinting until we met Coach at the 50-yard line.
Again the whistle blew, and we took off back to the goal line.
Again, another whistle out of the shadow and we took off. This time as we approached him in the dark, Coach Goodhue was not at the 50; he was at the opposite 40-yard line. The next whistle, he was at the opposite 30, then the 25 and eventually the opposite goal line.
There we were, a 12-0 team on the verge of a state championship, running into darkness because we had faith that Coach Goodhue knew what was best for us. Two days later, we had to hold off Natick for 9 minutes and 28 seconds in the 4th quarter to secure our perfect season — and because of Coach Goodhue, we still had plenty of gas in the tank.
He knew the potential of his students and athletes before they did, and always pushed them to reach it. That is what he was great at.
Flashback to summer 2010 …
Before the days got short and any games were on the calendar, there were the summer morning workouts. Coach Goodhue began hosting them that summer as a strength and conditioning program for the Beverly High football team. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. the football players would waltz on to the field and foggy eyed, only to be met by Coach Goodhue, smiling and full of fire.
For the next three hours he would guide us through sprints, sled pushing, weightlifting and even tire flipping. The following summer, he would open the program to all student-athletes who wanted to participate.
As the sun was just popping over the horizon, it would reveal field field hockey, football, soccer, ice hockey and volleyball players from freshmen to seniors, all showing up for these iconic summer workouts. Coach Goodhue did not care where you came from, how fast or strong you were, what gender you were or what sport you played: all he cared about was that you showed up and gave it your all.
“You aren’t cheating me, you aren’t cheating the workout. You’re only cheating yourself,” he would say to me as I half-heartedly finished a sprint. He had this special way of motivating, not intimidating, you that would stick in the back of your head every time you started a workout.
Sure enough, the next one, I would not cheat myself.
In the classroom …
I was also lucky enough to have Coach Goodhue as a health and wellness teacher at Beverly High. Never in my life had I seen a teacher break down their schedule minute-by-minute on the whiteboard before class.
When I say to the minute, I mean it. He would set these timers and when they went off, you moved on to the next phase of class. Believe it or not, in the midst of all this military-style organization, you never felt rushed. He was a master of planning who knew exactly how much time a task needed to be accomplished.
He was also the only health teacher I ever had who required students to write an essay. If I scroll back into my Facebook statuses, I know there’s a post complaining about writing a paper for his class — because I didn’t think anyone needed to write an essay for health class. However, Coach Goodhue was not someone who just told you to do something: he wanted you to know exactly why you were doing it and why it was important.
Along with health class, I also had him for physical education. This is where he really showed his true colors.
In many school settings, it’s assumed gym teachers go easier on athletes, favoriting their work ethic. But not Coach Goodhue; he expected more from the athletes in his class. This was so he could take extra time for students who were uncomfortable with a given workout or activity and make sure they were doing it properly.
More than anything, Coach Goodhue cared about every student who walked into his classroom and every athlete who stepped into his practices. He had an uncanny ability to assess potential and get you to reach it.
Looking back …
My earliest memory working out with Coach was the summer of my sophomore year. He had us running laps up and down hills with tires on our backs. All I could think at the time was ‘Who is this lunatic?’
Later that year, we raised our first Super Bowl trophy.
Coach Goodhue may not have been the offensive mastermind or the brain behind the defensive schemes on those two Super Bowl teams at Beverly High, but he was so much more. Coach Goodhue was the intangibles. He was the hand on the bar, making sure you got that last rep in. He was the first one in and the last one out. He was the one who believed in the family of our team more than anyone. He proved to all of us that hard work pays off. Most importantly, he taught us more about life in those early mornings than any of us knew at the time.
Before my final season at Beverly High, Coach Goodhue showed up at two-a-days with a box full of 5-inch pieces of rope.
“Hold the rope,” he said, intensity beaming in his eyes as he handed each player a piece. “Everyone here has to hold the rope.”
He went on to explain a mantra: that if one of us could not finish on our own, if we were dangling over the edge of the cliff, it was the responsibility of everyone else to hold the rope and pull us to safety.
I think it is safe to say he did just that. That Coach Goodhue would have held the rope until his hands fell off — for anyone. He would have done it with a smile.
And for that, we will never forget him.