Russ Fravel came to Danvers in the fall of 1966, the town’s diehard high school football fans hopeful he would create the kind of winning success Roy Nordin had achieved in Beverly and Stan Bondelevitch in Swampscott. They were hungry for a big winner on the Dr. Deering Stadium gridiron.
Fravel was an Ohio State grad, a disciple of the legendary Woody Hayes, and had enjoyed major success coaching Lima High School’s football teams in recent years.
Danvers had created an elite selection committee that included my father, Russ. When he and his colleagues made their choice after a lengthy interview process with several outstanding candidates, they were convinced they had, in the soft-spoken Fravel, brought to town the man who would make the football team a big winner.
These memories came alive after we learned that Fravel had died earlier this month in his Danvers home at the age of 87. I was a senior at Danvers High, covering the team for radio station WESX, when Fravel arrived in town with a reputation of building championship teams. He was different from any other DHS football coach going back at least three regimes – Jim McKinnon, Glenn O’Brien and George Radulski.
With a friendly Ohio accent, he expressed confidence he could make the DHS football program special. The first thing he did to give the program a new feel and look was to gain approval to change the school’s athletic nickname from Oniontowners to Falcons.
That debut season of 1966 was a struggle with a positive ending, but within two years he had the Falcons considered the major threat to dethrone Bondy and the Big Blue as Northeastern Conference champs. It never happened, despite coaching some talented teams that included the likes of quarterback Bruce Madden, Chuck Flint and future starting Indiana fullback Ken St. Pierre. They had two epic battles with Swampscott, but both ended in defeat.
The glow of Fravel’s reputation and anticipated glory as Danvers coach waned soon thereafter, and following the 1972 season, having posted a 31-30-2 mark in seven seasons at DHS, the Buckeye bid adieu and returned to Ohio. He coached the Shawnee High team in Lima to a 6-13 record during two seasons in the late 1970s, then returned with his family to Danvers to establish a successful insurance business in town and make Danvers his final home.
He even made an encore appearance on the football field, serving as head coach Bill Bush’s defensive coordinator when Swampscott posted a 9-1 record in 1988.
No one owns a better perspective of Russ Fravel the coach and man than Bob Brinkley, who played on the 1966 team, served as an assistant under Fravel for one year after playing at and graduating from Bridgewater State, then served 19 years as a key assistant for Ernie Smith before closing out his coaching career by serving as head coach of both the boys and girls basketball teams, each for three years. He retired after serving a long stint as principal at Thorpe Elementary School.
“The first impression Russ made on me, remembering that I was getting ready to play my senior season for him, the new coach, was that the town hired him and allowed him to bring two assistants along, Jim Daly and Brian Karrick,” recalled Brinkley. “I thought that was cool. The people who hired him obviously had lost of confidence in Russ.
“Russ was an impressive guy from the start to all of us players. He was fair and a gentleman. And he showed he wasn’t afraid to change things up when we had a shaky first half of the season. He switched to what he called a ‘run-and-shoot’ offense with some unusual formations and a lot of motion and we never lost another game. We finished 4-4-1 and Russ had made the game fun for us.”
Brinkley remembered Fravel’s appealing personality and sense of humor. “Russ brought new life into the football program,” he said. “And he had those fine teams led by Ken St. Pierre that gave the program a great sense of pride.”
||||