With Brian Buckley’s death on December 1 in Florida -- at the far-too-young age of 64 -- the North Shore lost one of its all-time greatest high school quarterbacks.
A left-hander nicknamed 'Broadway Brian', Buckley was the third star signal-caller for the Marblehead Magicians to grace the Spanish War Veterans Memorial Stadium turf during a 15-year stretch that started in 1960 with Tommy “Bucket” Manning and followed by Daynor Prince. Buckley earned his MHS grid legacy after leading his teammates, as a junior, to a stunning 20-12 upset of Swampscott on Thanksgiving morning 1973.
“Brian had had a fine season to that point,” Alex Kulevich, his coach and later the school’s long-time athletic director, recalled recently of that historic day. “But Brian became part of Marblehead football history in that game.
"Brian threw 11 straight completions, if my memory serves me, in the second half, leading up to the moment late in the game when we, in a tense, tie game, had driven to the Swampscott ,5-yard line. We were setting up for Brian to kick a field goal, but we faked the kick and Brian gave the ball to David Knight, who ran into the end zone for the touchdown. We got the two-point conversion to go up by eight.
“I don’t think Swampscott and their legendary coach, Stan Bondelevitch had lost a Northeastern Conference game in a few years,” Kulevich, now 86, recalled. “By beating them, we tied them for the Northeastern Conference title. What a day for Marblehead football and for Brian Buckley (22-for-26 passing).”
Swampscott had gone 31 games without a loss (30-0-1). “Buckley threw the ball perfectly all game,” Bondelevitch said later. “He handled our blitz well, he got rid of the ball so quickly.”
Buckley, an All Scholastic that season (17 TD passes, 1,800 passing yards), projected as a likely repeat All-Scholastic as a senior and possible Division 1 college quarterback recruit. But lousy luck intervened. “We took the team to New Hampshire for preseason camp and Brian injured his shoulder in a scrimmage,” Kulevich recalled.
Surgery followed, causing Buckley to miss the entire season at quarterback. Small consolation was his chance to kick extra points in the finale against Swampscott. “He made a good decision to take a post-grad year at Phillips Exeter,” Kulevich said. “He had a terrific season (1,505 yards, 21 TDs) there.”
Buckley went on to Harvard (declining a strong recruiting bid from Division 1 Southern Methodist University), where head coach Joe Restic loved his athleticism. He played in all nine Crimson games as a sophomore, coming in in the second half and enjoying a spectacular game against Colgate (250 passing yards, 2 TD passes). He served as a backup in 1978, then deferring to his strong political leanings, worked for Senator Ted Kennedy’s presidential campaign and missed the entire 1979 season.
He was back by August 1980, earned the starting job and had a strong senior season, going 6-1 and throwing eight touchdown passes while completing 89-of-167 passes for 1,123 yards. That earned him a spot on the Blue roster for the annual Blue-Gray all-star game in Mobile, Ala., winning Offensive MVP honors in a 24-23 Blue victory.
That performance got Buckley drafted in the 11th round of the 1981 draft by the New England Patriots.
In a 2012 series in The Salem News, Buckley was ranked No. 6 among all-time North Shore high school quarterbacks.
Swampscott's Mike Lynch, the long-time sports anchor at WCVB-TV, Channel 5, said Buckley “literally burst into the limelight" with his 1973 Thanksgiving win over the Big Blue.
"Phillips Exeter was a good choice to prep for the college game. At Harvard he was good enough to be drafted by the Patriots; ‘nuff said right there about how good Brian really was," said Lynch, who preceded Buckley at both schools. "Brian never lacked for self-confidence and never shied away from a challenge. He had an engaging personality that endeared him to his many teammates and friends.”
“People might forget that Brian was an exceptional student as well, with personality, charisma and desire; attributes Harvard is always looking for," noted Kulevich.
It might be overlooked that Brian was an outstanding baseball player for the Magicians and Salem Legion before going all in for football.
“Brian was one of the best power hitters I coached in my 23 years at Marblehead,” Roger Tuveson declared. “Brian hit for high average too. He could have played for Harvard if he didn’t concentrate on football. He was All-Northeastern Conference twice.”
After his Patriots tryout fizzled, Buckey spent his career in sports marketing, first in New York City and later a good part of it with older brother Andy’s Salem-based firm.
The fact he was willing and able to take care of his aging parents in Boca Raton for more than a decade while running his own public relations firm says it all about Brian Buckley the man and devoted son.
From a personal perspective, I admired Brian for his low key approach to life. He shied away from talking about his athletic exploits, preferring to talk about the success of others. He always had a smile on his face, an embracing sense of humor, and an uncanny talent for keeping his clients happy.
Brian Buckley was one of a kind.