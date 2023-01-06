If you spent any length of time beside Frank Forti on a Saturday afternoon at Hurd Stadium, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were sitting with the Mayor or even the Pope.
Such was the number of folks of all ages and from all walks of life that would stop by to shake hands and say hello to ‘Mr. Forti’. It was the sort of respect and acknowledgment given to royalty ... and in a way, around the Beverly High sports community, he was royalty.
“We’d go in through the clubhouse and sit on chairs up on the hill ... all afternoon there would be endless people that wanted to say hello to Frank. Everybody loved him,” said Dave Contarino, Forti’s longtime friend and fellow Beverly Football Booster Association cohort.
Forti passed away on Christmas Day at age 98 and spent the last 70-plus years of his life as a Beverly resident. For the last half-century — maybe longer — he’s been synonymous with sports in the Garden City. Simply put, if there was a job to be done to support youth or high school sports then at one time or another, Forti did it.
Starting up the midget (later Pop Warner) football program? Forti did that in 1960. Coaching Little League Baseball? Forti did that beginning in 1950, later served as Beverly Little League American League President, and was inducted into the Beverly Little League Hall of Fame in 1993.
When it came to Beverly High, Forti helped launch the Beverly Sports Club that became the Beverly Football Boosters Association. When the legendary Bill Hamor was coaching football in the late 1970s and throughout the ‘80s, he and Gunner Pope became de facto assistant coaches to Hamor by doing jobs that would later fall under equipment managers and the title of assistant athletic director, but at the time hadn’t truly been invented yet.
“They were sideline guys ... they’d clean spikes, take care of washing uniforms, anything the team needed. No matter what it was, you never even had to ask,” Contarino said. “They were a huge help to coach Hamor in those days.”
The Booster Club became invaluable for Beverly High, giving scholarships that helped countless players go to college over the years. Forti served as President or Vice President for more than a dozen years, and they named a scholarship in his honor in 2008.
A Beverly institution
His love for the Panthers went beyond the field into the history books, too. He and his late friend, Charlie Woods, spent hours in the library looking at old newspapers to research school records just for football, but many sports.
“Frank is a Beverly institution,” said Dan Bauer, who won two Super Bowl titles as Panthers’ head football coach from 2003-15. “I learned a great deal from Frank. As an outsider to Beverly, he welcomed me as the head coach. He provided insight into the many NEC rivalries, especially the importance of the Thanksgiving game with Salem, as well as the history of Beverly Football.”
Though football was probably Forti’s favorite (and the 100th Thanksgiving game victory over Salem maybe his all-time favorite game), he fell in love with lacrosse when it took Beverly by storm in the 1980s and ‘90s. Forti and his friend Auv Wilson became the official clock operators and scorekeepers for the Panther boys lax squad.
“They were more dependable than the kids we had doing it,” remembered Peter Ginolfi, who coached the Panthers to 196 wins and a Division 1 state title in his 12 seasons as BHS head coach. “He was always positive and upbeat and just a joy to be around. The players loved seeing him and had a great respect for him.”
Forti grew up in Saugus (and was his Class President), then served in the Navy before settling on Chipman Road in Beverly in 1950. He adopted his new hometown with the same fervor and passion that he’d adopt all of the sports in the city ... it didn’t matter what his experience was; if they wore Orange-and-Black, he was all in.
“Frank was an invaluable resource for wisdom, knowledge and advice throughout the year. Although he never played lacrosse, he developed a great understanding of the game and was quick to point out fall and winter sport athletes who should be recruited to join the lacrosse team in the spring,” said John Pynchon, who followed Ginolfi at BHS boys lacrosse coach and now holds that position at St. John’s Prep.
“The thing I will remember most about Frank was how supportive he was — he was always smiling and happy to see the boys compete,” Pynchon added. “Win or lose, he would be the first one to offer words of encouragement and support to the team when they exited the post game handshake line.”
An equal opportunity fan
The gigantic smile and constant presence of Forti at all Beverly games was so apparent that he became known as a Panther ‘Super Fan.’ He’d never miss a BHS football game but truly loved watching everything, be it boys and girls soccer, baseball or softball.
Seeing the Beverly High boys hockey and basketball teams compete at TD Garden were huge highlights, Contarino said.
“He’s an equal opportunity fan,” Hamor noted in a 2004 Salem News profile. “He loves all the boys and girls sports — and not just the varsity. You’ll see him at freshman games and everything else.”
Any time that money needed to be raised for any sort of project, Forti was usually at the front of the line volunteering. It could be for weightlifting equipment, scholarships, a new track surface or anything else ... he was a natural helper that always believed in Beverly.
“When he was on the Booster committee, he’d arrange the jackets for the new letter winners every year. He’d come to me to check numbers and sizes, and I’d see the jackets already said ‘champions’ on them and I’d tell him, ‘Frank, it’s only mid-April. We have another month to go before we can win the championship’,” Ginolfi recalls.
“He would say, ‘Coach, you know that we’re going to win it.’ and he was right.”
A true gentleman
Forti was inducted into the Beverly High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. When Beverly High School built a turf field on campus in 2014, they decided to name it after Forti ... and one of the best parts of the dedication ceremony that was it was also a celebration of the unbeaten ‘64 football team on which Forti’s son, Joe, was a player.
“Frank was always smiling and we would talk about everything under the sun, not just Beverly sports. If I were having a bad day, talking to Frank at the game would always cheer me up,” said James Coffey, who was the Beverly High Athletic Director when Forti Field was dedicated and now hold that same post in Falmouth, Maine.
“Hearing of his passing made me sad, but it has brought up a lot of really great memories. I’ll miss Frank, but I was so fortunate to know him and be part of the Beverly community.”
The Beverly Rotary Club honored Forti with its Paul Harris Fellow Award in 2004, and he received a Northeastern Conference Community Service Award in 2005. He didn’t do any of his work for the Panthers’ various athletic programs for recognition or accolades and would often deflect attention or praise to the young student-athlete he loved to support.
“He never wanted to be recognized for his support and dedication to BHS,” Bauer noted. “He was a true gentleman, humble and loyal. He was a role model for many and such an influential figure in Beverly.”
Besides supporting the Panthers, Forti loved walking. He famously traversed every single street in his hometown of Beverly ... in addition to each one in neighboring Danvers, Salem, Marblehead, Hamilton and Wenham. He and his late wife Irene shared three children, eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren to whom he was endlessly dedicated.
Forti absolutely loved being social and enjoying his daily coffee with his friends and fellow Beverly fans; the group would meet for a cup outdoors down at Lynch Park during the pandemic so they could stay in touch. Anytime Forti couldn’t make a Beverly football game, he’d be sure watch the live television coverage on BevCam at home.
“He never wanted to miss a game,” Contarino said. “He was special ... just a wonderful guy.”