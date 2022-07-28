Jed “Kip” Tyler’s recent death, at 68, marks the passing of the North Shore’s most accomplished golf course superintendent in modern times (1982-2019) with 38 years worth of service at Salem Country Club.
Equally significant, he is one of only two course superintendents in New England to have hosted three United States Golf Association championships spanning the last 40 years (1984 U.S. Women’s Open, 2001 and 2017 U.S. Senior Opens). The other is Bill Spence, who hosted three events at The Country Club (1988 U.S. Open, 1995 U.S. Women’s Amateur, 2013 U.S. Men’s Amateur).
Quite the legacy right there for Kip Tyler. But his legacy extends far beyond those noteworthy facts.
He was the second longest serving superintendent in the history of North Shore golf. The longest? Another legend – Eugene “Skip” Wogan, who supervised the magnificent Essex County Club property from 1914 to 1957, when he died. He had succeeded looming superstar course architect Donald Ross. Wogan also was a PGA pro who ran the New England PGA for more than 30 years with yet another North Shore legend, Tom Mahan of United Shoe in Beverly. The NEPGA Player of the Year award is named in Wogan’s honor.
Kip Tyler led a group of outstanding course superintendents – the old term was greenskeeper – that have made this a golden era of course maintenance professionals in the region, among them John Eggleston of Kernwood, Kip’s successor Bill Rocco (who came to Salem from Pine Valley), Tedesco’s Peter Hasak, Eric Richardson of Essex, Jonathan Wilber of Myopia (who succeeded the highly rated David Heroian upon his premature death), Ferncroft’s Mike Cassidy, Turner Hill’s John Sadowski, Bass Rocks’s Chris Donato, Gannon’s Steve Murphy and Ipswich’s Matt Behl.
They all gladly took a backseat to Ohioan Tyler, whom they considered the master of their profession hereabouts.
An Ohio State alumnus, Tyler had come to Salem from famed Medinah outside Chicago, where its No. 3 course, of which Kip was in charge, has hosted numerous major championships. The Salem CC leadership can take substantial credit for having secured Tyler’s services and now Rocco’s.
Kip was brought to Salem to ready its Donald Ross layout for the 1984 U.S. Women’s Open. Tyler delivered big time, as he did in prepping Salem for the two later U.S. Senior Opens. His agronomical mastery was put to the ultimate test prior to Bruce Fleisher winning the 2001 Senior Open.
The Salem layout, like most courses, private and public in Greater Boston, had suffered near- catastrophic “winter kill” turf damage on fairways and greens. When defending champ Hale Irwin came to Salem for media day in mid-May, the course had yet to open, and it would not open to members for the season until after the Senior Open, which was held June 25 to July 1.
An astonished Irwin told this agent after the event as he headed for his ride back to Logan, “They can’t get this place ready in time. I don’t know what the USGA will do.”
Well, Hale Irwin did not know what magic Kip Tyler was capable of. Aided by his own crack staff and superintendents from the area, Tyler pulled off what some of his colleagues later described as a miracle. Irwin, after failing to defend, lauded Tyler on his methods for transforming Salem in short order into a beautifully conditioned course for the championship. Many of his fellow players joined Irwin in praising the work Tyler had done. They had heard about the trouble and now knew, with Irwin, of Tyler’s extraordinary talents.
As a result, the USGA was anxious to return to Salem for a second Senior Open. It happened in 2017. There was no nasty winter weather beforehand. The course was in spectacular condition.
Those who played it Sunday and Monday prior to the Thursday opening round loved it. Fast and firm with challenging Ross greens like in 2001, when even par took home the Francis Ouimet Trophy.
Then a major rain hit on Tuesday night that softened the course up, eliminating the course’s defense. Kenny Perry, a former Senior Open winner, took advantage better than anyone, finishing 16 under 264 to runner-up Kirk Triplett’s 14-under 266. Tyler came in for plaudits was most every player. The bonus, they all said, was getting a soft golf course that played like a dart board.
“Great condition, true and fair greens,” they declared.
Another feather in Tyler’s cap indeed.
Kip was named U.S. Superintendent of the Year by Golf Course News the end of 2001, an obvious accolade for what he’d accomplished in saving the U.S. Senior Open several months earlier. In 2021, two years after retiring from Salem, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of New England (GCSANE), that organization’s highest honor.
The low-keyed, easy-going Tyler had been retired barely a year when he received a terminal cancer diagnosis. He battled the condition with remarkable bravery and resilience, aided every step of the way by his devoted, angelic wife Mary Lou.
His positive, proactive approach throughout his ordeal will be remembered by everyone. As will be his rare talent as a course superintendent for one of America’s great championship tracks.
“I’ve admired Kip all these years for so many reasons,” says Don Hearn, executive director of the GCSANE. “The way he handled his illness magnified my admiration for him. He lived life with a smile and pleasant disposition no matter what the situation at Salem or at home.
“All of us in the business will never forget how he turned an apparently impossible situation in 2001 into a wonderfully conditioned golf course for a Senior Open. Because of that achievement, he was a much sought-after speaker at a variety of conferences in the U.S. and Canada. He was considered among the very best in the business.
“He was also,” Hearn added, “accommodating to his peers, always happy to help a fellow superintendent here or anywhere. His retirement was a major loss to our profession.”
“Kip always reminded us that he was only a phone call away,” Kernwood’s Eggleston said. “As fine a professional as he was, Kip was liked by all as well for his sense of humor. That always kept us on an even keel, never getting too excited over a problem we were discussing with him. Thankfully, he always seemed to have a solution to whatever problem we posed to him. He made me a better superintendent and I’m sure he did to many others.”
Peter Hasak, now the senior member of the area supers in his 35th year at Tedesco, valued Tyler’s friendship as much as his professional expertise.
“When I came to Tedesco in 1988 Kip was the first of the local superinte4ndents to reach out. I’ve never forgotten that. Work-wise, he was the ‘go-to’ guy for any issues we had. He’d always have the right answer to put us back on the right path. He always was happy to help any way he could. I called him ‘Top Gun’ around here. He always made sure the new super in the area fit in with all his neighbors. I never met one, with such great accomplishments in his field, who was so humble.”
Kirk Hanefeld, who worked with Tyler for 20 years at Salem when he was director of golf and director of instruction, summed it up best in describing his beloved colleague. “Kip was highly respected amongst his peers and gave his all to Salem Country Club and its membership,”
Hanefeld, a three-time NEPGA Section champion and former successful player on the Champions Tour, said. “Salem’s standing among the best golf courses in the country was due in large part to Kip’s dedication and knowledge. He provided superior playing conditions over a long period of time.”