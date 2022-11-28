It's been a long time since anyone on the North Shore spiked the ball as well as Marblehead's Keira Sweetnam — and that trend continued in 2022.
The Magicians' senior captain reached 500 kills for her career and was voted Northeastern Conference Player of the Year for a second straight season when the league's coaches met last week.
Marblehead teammate Isabel Wabno, an outside hitter, joined Sweetnam on the league's first-team All-Conference list.
Masconomet, which edged Marblehead and Peabody to win the Dunn Division title, saw setter Vanessa Latam, who earned her 1000th career assists this year, and hitter Camryn Wettstone named to the first-team. Mike Scammon was also voted Coach of the Year for the Chieftains.
The Tanners had their own milestones represented on the first team as well. Senior Isabel Bettencourt, who picked up her 500th kill, and junior sister/setter Abby Bettencourt, who handed out her 1000th assist, were voted first-team All-NEC.
Beverly outside hitter Mya Perron and middle blocker Natalie Reynolds were also voted All-NEC.
Swampscott took home the Lynch Division crown.
The NEC's second team all-stars, listed by team, were:
Beverly: Nikki Erricole, Abby Ruggieri
Danvers: Ava Newton
Marblehead: Caitlin Parkman, Julia Potvin
Masconomet: Sydney Draper, Katherine Faddis, Abby Filmore,
Peabody: Lizzy Bettencourt, Lauryn Mendonca
Salem: Critsal Serverino Fabian
Saugus: Diana Sosa-Martinez, Ashleigh Moore
Swampscott: Sofia Comfort, Anastasia Hayes, Jamila Oriakhi
Winthrop: Sara Degennaro, Hanna Essaouabi