Editor's note: No North Shore boys varsity team competing in the four major sports has ever accomplished what the Danvers High boys basketball team accomplished in 2015. That was the year the Falcons won their third state championship in four years. They won the MIAA Division 3 state title in 2012 and 2013, then the Division 2 title in 2015. Former Salem News sports staffer Gary Larrabee followed closely the Falcons’ historic championship run, which included winning five consecutive Northeastern Conference titles and posting four successive 20-win seasons. Larrabee, with insight provided by coach John Walsh, the coach of those teams recounts Danvers’ unprecedented championship success in this week's series.
Five years later, the numbers stagger, the achievements astound and the record boggles the mind.
Hard to believe, but it has been five years since John Walsh and the Danvers High boys basketball Falcons shocked the high school hoop community by winning three state championships in four years (2012, 2013, 2015).
What Walsh and his collection of talented and devoted players accomplished during the a six-year tenure, running between 2010 and 2016, rocked the Massachusetts hoop landscape and established the Falcons as one of the greatest boys basketball mini-dynasties the state has ever seen:
3: MIAA State championships won in a four-year span -- two Division 3 titles and one Division 2 title
1: The only school among these exalted four to win its third title by moving up a division. Commerce of Springfield won its three titles in Division 2, Cambridge won its three in Division 1 and Charlestown (coached by former Salem High mentor Jack O’Brien) won all its titles in Division 2 (actually 4 straight).
5: The number of successive Northeastern Conference divisional and overall titles won starting in 2012
123-24: The record spanning Walsh’s six years as head coach, his first head coaching job
4: The number of consecutive 20-plus win seasons.
23-3: Walsh’s tournament record leading the Falcons
30: The number of consecutive homecourt victories before Brighton defeated Danvers in the Division 2 North semifinal round in 2016, Walsh’s final game as Falcon coach
2: Number of times Walsh was named Eastern Mass. Coach of the Year
18: Number of games won by his sixth and final DHS team in 2015-016 after losing four of his top five players either to graduation (3) or transfer (1) from the prior year’s unbeaten state title team
2: Number of times Walsh-coached teams ranked No. 1 in Eastern Massachusetts at the end of the regular season, 2013, 2015
20: Number of games won by 2012-13 team despite having no starters returning from previous season’s state title-winning team. Lone returnee Vinny Clifford was lost for the year due to a preseason knee injury.
2: Successive seasons Walsh’s team was the only Northeastern Conference squad to hold the opposition under 50 points per game (2014, 2015)
“I still pinch myself thinking about what these amazing young men, the players accomplished,” says Walsh, now in his third year as head coach of Division 1 power Central Catholic. “All those players I had were a joy to coach. I was lucky to have so many fine players in that time frame, skilled players. Most important, they all bought in to a new experience, a new program, and took every one of those teams to new heights."
Coming Wednesday: A look at the first season and how Danvers shook off an 0-3 start to make the state tournament
