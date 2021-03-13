Return show sends Swampscott running by Salem

PEABODY — A grumpy special teams coach will tell you that it doesn't matter who the return man is because if every man gets to his place in the wall and makes a block, the road to the end zone will be wide open.
Swampscott High's punt return team actually proved that Saturday afternoon. Xaviah Bascon and Elijah Burns combined to return three consecutive Salem punts for first half touchdowns, paving the way for the Big Blue to cruise to a 41-6 win at Donaldson Field.
Bascon's first return went 51 yards more or less right up the gut. His second saw him field a bouncing ball and peel all the way across the field before scampering 66 yards up the sideline. Burns then got in on the action with a 52-yard jaunt up the other sideline to make it three scores in three tries for the Big Blue's return squad.
"Those are two great receivers, Elijah and X. But the funny thing is if you watch our coaches, we're jumping up and down not for the runs but for the blocks the other guys were laying out," said Big Blue coach Bob Serino. "Some of those hits were crushers."
Burns had a pretty block on Bascon's first return, and it was peel back shots by Jordan Codispoti and Jordan Cummings that sprung Burns on his own journey to paydirt. Nakarree Davis, Kyle Spear, Harry Riddell, Dylan Dubiel, Chris Ferragamo and Cole Hamernick were other key members of the return team that stuck their men.
Salem (0-1) was without captain Connor McRae (knee injury) and had a nightmarish start against the 2019 Division 5 Super Bowl champs. Dubiel recovered a Witches' fumble on the first snap and three plays later quarterback Cam O'Brien scored from one yard out for an early lead.
Forced to punt on its next two possessions only to have Bascon turn them into touchdowns, Salem then got a bad break when a batted ball was intercepted by Swampscott's Zach Marks. O'Brien only needed one play to turn that into a 27-0 lead with a 28-yard toss to Hamernick before the first quarter was over.
"When the score swings as quickly as it did because of special teams, it's tough," said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard. "Those were great punts and we have some fast guys getting down there, but we couldn't get off blocks."
Burns' punt return provided the only points of the second quarter and Cummings scored from 1-yard out on Swampscott's only possession of the third. The Big Blue ran only four offensive plays the entire first half and attempted only one pass, so its offense debuting new starters at QB (O'Brien), running back (Bascon) and several receiver spots didn't get a lot of work.
The defense did, however. End and outside backer Davis was immense, getting a sack and tipping a screen pass to himself for a highlight reel interception. Jake Papazglou, Thomas Frisoli (who made five extra points), Yorlan Herma Gil and Angelo Ciciotti had big hits for the Big Blue.
"It's hard going three weeks without a scrimmage and we didn't feel we had enough depth to scrimmage each other," said Serino, whose team's leading receiver Andrew Austin didn't dress. "We were hoping the kids would come ready to play and they did."
Salem used both Michael Ready and freshman Corey Grimes at quarterback. Junior Jariel Del Valle got most of the targets, hauling in 10 passes for 50 yards, and Jesse Round showed good burst. Junior Alex Paulino stripped a Swampscott ball carrier going into the end zone for a Witches goal line stand in the second half and sophomore Christian Howell got Salem on the board when he scooped up a Grimes fumble and raced 42 yards to the end zone as time expired.
"Fundamentally, this game was about learning and I saw a lot of our guys fighting through adversity, swinging until the end," said Bouchard. "From a confidence perspective, we put a couple things together at the end of the game and that's important for a young group going up against a really talented Swampscott team."
Swampscott 41, Salem 6
at Donaldson Field, Peabody
Swampscott (1-0) 27 7 7 0 — 41
Salem (0-1) 0 0 0 6 — 6
SW-Cam O'Brien 1 run (Thomas Frisoli kick)
SW-Xaviah Bascon 51 punt return (kick failed)
SW-Bascon 66 punt return (Frisoli kick)
SW-Cole Hamernick 28 pass from O'Brien (Frisoli kick)
SW-Elijah Burns 52 punt return (Frisoli kick)
SW-Jordan Cummings 1 run (Frisoli kick)
SLM-Christian Howell 42 fumble return (no try)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Swampscott — Jordan Cummings 4-38, Jordan Codispodi 3-22, Xaviah Bascon 1-19, Cam O'Brien 2-8, Elijah Burns 1-4, Anthony Nichols 2-2; Salem — Jesse Round 6-13, Jariel Del Valle 6-9, Corey Grimes 5-(-5), Michael Ready 2-(-6).
PASSING: Swampscott — O'Brien 1-1-28-1-0; Salem — Grimes 8-16-47-0-0, Ready 4-7-23-0-2.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Cole Hamernick 1-28; Salem — Del Valle 10-50, Jeandavis Cardena 1-11, Round 1-9.