Hamilton native Justin Rennicks’ motor never stops running.
The 21-year-old soccer standout has spent time with both the New England Revolution and the Revolution II team this year, the latter of which serves as the franchise’s reserve team and competes in the USL League One, the third division of American soccer.
During his recent stint with the Revolution II squad, Rennicks tied for the team lead with four goals, three of which were game-winners. He also recorded seven shots on target, tied for second on the team. Most impressively, Rennicks accomplished all this despite playing only half the season (8 games), all of which were starts.
His stellar play there prompted the club to call him back up to the big leagues, and today he’s currently prepping with the squad as they gear up for Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Eastern Conference Finals Sunday (3 p.m.) against the host Columbus Crew.
“This season has kind of been all over the place,” said, Rennicks. “In the beginning of the year when COVID broke out, none of our facilities were open and there were no games, so we were on our own and had to just stay in shape until the season started back up.
“Now being back up with the team has been great. These are guys I’ve spent time with all year, but getting back up with the team is great,” he added. “It just feels good to be with the first team and competing at such a high level.”
High level indeed.
The Revolution finished their regular season slate with an 8-7-8 record and 32 points, earning the eighth and final seed in the MLS Eastern Conference. Since entering the playoffs, Rennicks and Co. have unexpectedly reeled off three straight wins and now find themselves just two wins away from a championship. Those recent victories included a 2-1 decision over Montreal in the play-in round, a 2-0 shutout over top-seeded Philadelphia in the first round and a 3-1 win over No. 4 seeded Orlando in the conference semifinals last weekend.
On an individual level, Rennicks saw limited game action against both Montreal and Philly, but just being with the team during their improbable run has been a dream come true.
“I was actually on the field for the game-winning goal against Montreal, which was great. It’s been an awesome experience,” said Rennicks.
“We’ve just been grinding on and off the field and we’ve been super clean when it comes to COVID cases; we haven’t had many positive tests, so everyone can continue training without any worries. From the coaching, to breaking down film, practicing every day ... when it’s game time and we’re on the field, we know how good we can be and it’s starting to show.”
Rennicks also added that his in-game reps with the Revs II squad gave him a mental jolt as he moved up to the next level for the remainder of the season.
“Scoring a few goals definitely boosted my confidence a lot, and we were able to make a nice run at the playoffs,” said Rennicks. “I just got more comfortable at my position and the coaches were really happy with my work there. It really shows how precious game time is and what it can really do for a player.”
Next up, the Revs are the No. 3 seed Crew, which went 12-6-5 in the regular season before earning a pair of postseason wins. New England will certainly have its hands full against the talented Columbus lineup, and stopping their gifted offensive unit will be of paramount importance. The Crew dropped in 36 goals in the regular season, good for third best in the conference and 10 more than the Revs.
“Columbus is one of the top teams this year,” said Rennicks, whose team didn’t compete against Columbus in the regular season due to a COVID-19 altered scheduled. “We know their key players, so we know who to focus on. And we know their movement and what they like to do on the field. Hopefully we can translate what we’ve practiced on to the field, and if we can lock up their top scorers we’ll have a great shot at winning.
“Their attackers are going to be hard to handle, but it’s nothing that we can’t take care of,” continued Rennicks. “We’re here to win a championship; we’re going to win it all.”
Sunday’s game will be televised on ABC. If the Revolution come out on top, they’d move on to the title game against the Western Conference titlist (either the Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC or Minnesota United) and would look to become the lowest seed ever win the MLS Cup.
||||