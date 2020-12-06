COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The New England Revolution struggled to create any offensive pressure, and Artur scored in the 59th minute to send the Columbus Crew to a 1-0 victory over the Revs in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference final Sunday afternoon.
Hamilton's Justin Rennicks entered the game late in the second half for the Revolution, who were the eighth seed in the playoffs and reached the conference final by getting past Montreal in a play-in game before eliminating the top-seeded Philadelphia Union and No. 4 Orlando City.
“On this day, Columbus was the better team, I think,” Revs coach Bruce Arena said. “I think they deserved to win the game. Give them credit for the goal they created, just better at anticipating plays than we were.”
The third-seeded Crew advance to the MLS Cup title game. They'll host the title game next Sunday against the winner of Monday’s Western Conference final between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United.
Columbus had several good chances at the start, including Darlington Nagbe’s attempt in the fifth minute that was saved by goalkeeper New England goalkeeper Matt Turner. Turner went on to have five saves in the first half alone, and six for the game.
The Crew finally broke through with Artur’s deftly placed goal just inside the post. It was the Brazilian midfielder’s third goal of the season.
Gustavo Bou had a chance for the Revolution in stoppage time but his attempt was saved by Crew goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.
The postseason play gives the Revolution something to build on in a strange season with an abbreviated schedule, Arena said.
“In my own mind, I almost discount the regular season because I think it was such a difficult regular season for everyone. I really do,” said Arena, the team's second-year coach. “Just look at teams that ended up first in their respective conferences, that didn’t make it to the MLS Cup final.”
New England, an original league team, has been to the MLS Cup final six times but has never won the title.