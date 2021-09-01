RISING TO THE TOP: Peabody native Okananwa garnering national hoops attention

Four years ago when Oluchi Okananwa was a freshman at Peabody High, every basketball fan on the North Shore took notice of her abilities. Now, just about every college coach in the country is taking notice as well.
A top prospect, Okananwa is considered by many to be the No. 1 women's basketball recruit in New England in the Class of 2023. She's already received some enticing offers and last week earned in invitation to the Wooten Top 150 camp in Texas in October, where she'll have a chance to impress scouts from the McDonald's All-American committee.
Now a junior at Worcester Academy, Okananwa repeated a year at New Hampton after transferring from Peabody High. The 5-foot-10 combo guard was Salem News Player of the Year at Peabody as a freshman and has only improved her considerable skills, athleticism and academic acumen since then.
"I'm looking to maybe play at a Power 5 school," she said. "I'm looking to go to whatever school I feel is the best fit, Power 5, Ivy, or wherever I feel is right for me. I want to major in engineering, and feel it's important to see women in STEM.
"I made unofficial visits to UMass Amherst, and Holy Cross -- both have offered me (scholarships). I also went to Princeton for the elite camp, and although I haven't received an offer there I know they're very interested in me. I was invited to visit the Princeton campus, and chose to see those three colleges because they're not too far away, It's been a good start for sure."
The Power 5 elite athletic conferences are Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, PAC-12, and SEC. The recruiting process has been a bit nerve wracking and Okananwa knows it's only beginning.
Other early offers include William & Mary, Loyola, Columbia, Colgate, George Mason University, and Hartford. Okananwa plays for the 17 U Platinum Lady Rivals AAU team and travels to tournaments all over the country where college scouts get a first hand look at the prospects.
She was named to the All Tourney team at the Adidas All 3SSB tournament in Birmingham, Alabama this summer. Last season playing for the Huskies, Okananwa made first team All NEPSAC.
"I've been playing for Lady Rivals since my first year at New Hampton," said Okananwa. "We do a lot of traveling to tournaments, and it's really fun playing against strong competition."
She decided to transfer to Worcester Academy this year because she wanted to play for coach Sherry Levin.
"We (New Hampton) played Worcester Academy, and I developed a connection with the coach," said Okananwa. "I have two years of high school left. I would have been a senior, but a redid my freshman year at New Hampton. We'll play all the same teams I did at New Hampton. Worcester Academy is a little closer to Peabody but not much, and that's not the reason I decided to transfer. Your high school experience happens only one time and you want to enjoy it as much as you can."
There's no down time in Okananwa's busy schedule with basketball being a year round activity. She's an exciting player to watch with boundless energy -- a deadly shooter, terrific rebounder, accurate passer, and quick enough to steal the ball four or five times a game. She ranked fifth best in scoring efficiency this summer with 0.85 points scored per possession.
"One of the best qualities is Oluchi is a lovely, engaging young woman, a real credit to her family," said Levin. "We had hoped she'd come to Worcester Academy way back when. That didn't happen, but we're delighted she's coming now. I have nothing but the highest praise for her natural abilities, and she's willing to put in the work. There's a whole big ceiling for her, and when we competed against her just tried to contain her because there's no stopping her.
"She's a great teammate, who is always encouraging others, but what's remarkable is her skill going North to South, getting up and down the court. Oluchi sees the floor and is able to create space; she's a very cerebral player, and the kind of kid you want representing your school and community."
Levin coached Alliyah Boston, who plays for the South Carolina Gamecocks, and sees a lot of similarities between her and Okananwa.
"There are no breaks for me," said Okananwa, a shooting/point guard, who regularly has many double-double games. "I came home for just a few days before going back to school. I've already started practicing, and once we're all on campus we'll continue to practice. The season begins in November, and I still have AAU. It never stops, but I'm really looking forward to my first season at Worcester Academy."
