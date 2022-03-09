ARLINGTON — It's not often that you score the game-winning goal in the third period of a playoff game and that score isn't your most important play of the period.
Arlington junior winger Madeline Krepelka found a way to do it.
With the Spy Ponders clinging to a one goal lead and visiting Peabody on a 5-on-3 power play with 5:45 left in a Division 1 Round of 16 contest, Krepelka made the best defensive play of the game. The Tanners cycled the puck free to the right circle, where freshman Sarah Powers teed up a blast that was exactly what Peabody wanted coming out of its timeout — but Krepelka read the play and blocked the shot.
A few moments later, Peabody took a penalty that ended the 5-on-3 and the No. 2 seed Spy Ponders held the lead the rest of the way in a hotly contested 2-1 victory at Ed Burns Arena.
"We needed a little more chaos in front of the net there," Peabody coach Michelle Roach said. "We wanted to draw them to the front with bodies ... we got a good look and their kid made a nice play to get in front of it."
Winners of 17 in a row, the Spy Ponders (20-1-1) advance to face Bishop Feehan in the state quarterfinals while Peabody wraps up the season 16-5-1. The visitors gave Arlington everything it could handle, leading after one period and being tied after two thanks largely to a 36-save effort from freshman goalie Alyse Mutti.
"That's the second best team in the state and we were toe-to-toe with them for 45 minutes," Roach said.
Sophomore Catie Kampersal had a nice look at the net denied by Arlington goalie Elise Rodd in the last minute of play and junior center Jenna DiNapoli's backhand was another strong bid at the tying goal. Junior winger Hannah Gromko made a hard net drive that was broken up and didn't draw a penalty and the Tanners simply couldn't manufacture the goal they needed to extend the season.
"It's a game of inches and we were a little short tonight," said Roach. "I couldn't be prouder of the way we played, from the seniors all the way down to the freshmen. We have a lot of freshman and they stood up to the challenge against an excellent, veteran club."
Those freshman delivered the game's first goal when the all-ninth grade third line cashed in. Shriley Whitmore gave Peabody a 1-0 lead when she knocked in linemate Vanessa Steinmeyer's rebound; center Alexa Pepper, who had an excellent breakout on the play, also garnered an assist.
Arlington seemed to seize control after falling behind, though. The hosts had a 10-7 edge in shots on goal at the time of the Tanner score and hit the first intermission with a 20-7 edge. By the time Peabody registered another shot on goal with 6:40 left in the second (going some 13-plus minutes of game time without one), Arlington had rattled off 17 straight shots.
Mutti, however, was on top of all her angles and denied every bid. She did a tremendous job keeping her pads along the ice and didn't give the Spy Ponders much open net to shoot for.
"She sure didn't play like a freshman," said Roach. "Alyse was very poised. She was our backbone out there and jump started everything we did."
Spy Ponder Gabriella Russo got her team even when she knocked in an uncovered puck in the crease with 5:20 left in the second. Then only 1:08 into the third, Krepelka broke in up the right wing boards and lifted a high shot over the glove to give Arlington its first lead, 2-1.
Peabody's best offense of the third came when it drew the game's first power play with 6:57 to go. With the referee's arm up for a second penalty (and the goalie pulled for a 6-on-4 advantage), Powers had a nice look saved and Chloe Gromko blasted one off the goalie's pads. Once the whistle blew, Roach took her time out and the Powers blast that was blocked by Krepelka came next.
Defensemen Chloe Gromko, Penny Spack, Leah Buckley and senior captain Catherine Sweeney played well for Peabody, which won a state tournament game for the third straight year. The Tanners hope this season will be a building block for a young team that has five freshman and no seniors among the top nine forwards and only one senior among the top ten seniors.
"The future looks bright. Hopefully they'll all work hard, come back and build on what they did this season," Roach said. "And for our seniors, we're so grateful for their leadership and they way they built on the last few years. We'll miss them."
Arlington 2, Peabody 1
Division 1 Round of 16
at Ed Burns Arena, Arlington
Peabody;1;0;0;1
Arlington;0;1;1;2
Scoring summary
First period: P, Shirley Whitmore (Alexa Pepper, Vanessa Steinmeyer), 10:06.
Second period: A, Gabriella Russo (Madeline Krepelka, Julia Krepelka), 9:40.
Third period: A, M. Krepelka (un), 1:08.
Saves: P, Alyse Mutti 34; A, Elise Rodd 19.
Records: P, 16-5-1; A, 20-1-1