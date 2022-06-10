PEABODY -- Another outstanding pitching performance by Abby Bettencourt, another great defensive effort by her Peabody High teammates, and another game featuring timely offense.
It all adds up to a trip to the state's Final Four for the Peabody High softball team.
Bettencourt, the star sophomore right-hander, spun a 2-hitter while the Tanners jumped on top of visiting Newton North early -- as they've done to teams this entire postseason -- en route to an 11-1 rout in the Division 1 state quarterfinals at Kiley Field Friday.
Peabody scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, two more in the fourth and another pair in the fifth on a two-run homer by Avery Greico before breaking the game wide open with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Now, the ninth seeded Tanners (21-2) advance to the state semifinals against 4th seeded Wachusett (22-1) at a date, time and location early next week. The winner advances to the state championship contest at UMass Amherst next Friday or Saturday.
"We scraped together a couple of runs, and that was important to get on the board early," said Tanners head coach Tawny Palmieri. "It was extremely important for our confidence to get on top, and I'm glad we finally started to hit as the game went on.
"This was a big team win with our bats and solid defense. Abby was great again, doing the job for us both with her pitching and defense."
Newton North had upset top seeded Bishop Feehan, 7-4, in the second round. Peabody clearly wasn't fazed by that, rapping out 11 hits against Tiger pitching.
"We can hang with any offense," said Palmieri. "When you get this far in the tournament, anything can happen; there's not much difference between seeds 1-through-10."
Kiley Field had a new look on Friday with portable stands brought in, something the MIAA wanted in order to allow the game to be played at the field.
After Bettencourt set the side down in order in the top of the first, Peabody scratched on two runs in the bottom half -- with the only hit being a single by captain Emma Bloom. She stole second and went to third on Isabel Bettencourt's groundout. Penny Spack worked a walk off Newton North hurler Ella Maher, and Avery Grieco was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Kiley Doolin then hit a ground ball to shortstop but the ensuing throw to third base was wild, allowing two runs to scoot home.
The bottom of the Tanners' batting order got hot in the fourth inning to double their lead. Doolin walked and Gina Terrazzano ripped a double to right-center to drive her in. No. 9 hitter Jess Steed singled up the middle, but Terrazzano was caught in a rundown trying to score. Abby Bettencourt followed with a fly ball that was bobbled, allowing Steed to come home.
Bettencourt had things under total control in the circle and fielded all four chances hit back to her flawlessly. She had the Tigers hitting ground balls (9) all afternoon, and her infield made several nice plays, especially Bloom at shortstop.
The first Newton North hit came in the sixth inning on Maher's RBI single. The only other was a single in the seventh by Katie Tobin, who was out at second base trying to stretch it to a double. Bettencourt struck out the next two hitters to end the game.
"I was ready to play and have fun doing it," said Bloom. "I love playing with this group of girls, and didn't want this to be our last game together.
"The state Final Four is the furthest I've gone in any sport (soccer and basketball). The best part of our team is everybody steps up. It's a different person every game, and today it was Avery."
Grieco hit her two-run bomb for Peabody in the fifth inning to put her team ahead, 6-0. The hosts sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth an tacked on five more on a half-dozen hits. The big blasts were an RBI double by Doolin and triple by Steed, who hit a wicked liner her first time up, singled, and tripled. She had been out with a broken wrist for a couple of weeks and not able to play.
"We noticed in practice that she was seeing the ball really well," said Palmieri of Steed. "We put her in the lineup for that reason -- and she delivered."
Bloom, Grieco, Logan Lomasney, and Steed all had two hits for the winners.
"Unfortunately, we didn't show up offensively," said Newton North coach Lauren Baugher. "Peabody is a solid team, and that pitcher was very good. We were ready and practiced well, but just didn't hit."