Three record setters from the North Shore were honored by the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association as members of the prestigious All-State Super 26 team.

Marblehead's Josh Robertson (the Northeastern Conference Dunn MVP and Salem News Player of the Year), Bishop Fenwick's Steven Woods (Catholic Central League co-MVP) and St. John's Prep's Jackson Delaney were among the 26 seniors chosen for the honor by a committee of coaches association members.

Robertson, who led his team to a 12-0 record and a Super Bowl title, had 32 TD passes this year and 65 in his career, both MHS records. He was one of three QB's chosen.

Woods, who set a Fenwick single season record with 30 TD passes, was chosen as a defensive back. He had 82 tackles on the season.

Delaney, a wide receiver who will play at Brown University, had 13 TD's this year and made 114 catches in his varsity career.

