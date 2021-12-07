Senior captain and quarterback Josh Robertson, who threw for 2,577 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading Marblehead High to a perfect 12-0 season and the Division 3 Super Bowl title, was named Most Valuable Player of the Northeastern Conference's Dunn Division.
Another signal caller, junior Shea Lynch of Peabody, who also fired 32 TD passes this fall and threw for 2,311 yards, was chosen as the NEC Lynch's Division MVP.
The NEC announced its 44-player All-Conference teams on Tuesday, with 22 players (11 offense, 11 defense) for both the Dunn and Lynch Divisions, as well as all-stars and Coaches of the Year.
Joining Robertson on the NEC Dunn All-Conference team from Marblehead were running backs George Percy, a senior, and Connor Cronin, a junior; senior tight end James Doody; senior linebacker Drew Annese and senior defensive back Craig Michalowski.
Swampscott, which finished 12-1 and captured the Division 5 Super Bowl crown this fall, had more All-Conference selections -- eight -- than any other school, with four on both sides of the football. Six of their choices were seniors: running back Xaviah Bascon, whose 1,509 rushing yards, 24 total touchdowns and 144 points were all tops on the North Shore -- as well as offensive lineman Joe Mignone, receiver Cole Hamernick, linebackers Jake Papazoglou and Cam O'Brien, and defensive back Dylan Dubiel. Two juniors -- wideout Elijah Burns and defensive back Jason Codispoti -- also earned All-NEC honors from Swampscott.
Beverly and Masconomet each had three All-Conference picks, while Danvers had two. Beverly was represented by senior running back Andre Sullivan, senior linebacker Jordan Irvine, and senior nose tackle Grant Eastin. Three seniors were also chosen from Masconomet: center Danny Gangi, defensive lineman Corin Canada-Hunt, and linebacker Mat Nadworny. Senior wideout Colin Kelter and classmate Mike Leon, a defensive end, were selected.
Marblehead's Jim Rudloff and Swampscott's Bob Serino were voted the Co-Coaches of the Year in the NEC Dunn Division. In addition, Nick Broughton, who coaches the offensive and defensive line at Marblehead, was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Peabody's Lynch, who guided his squad to the NEC Lynch title this fall, was joined on the All-Conference team by five of his Tanner teammates. They include senior offensive lineman Peter Gardikas, junior wideout Danny Barrett, senior linebacker Mike Perez, senior defensive back Jovante Dailey, and sophomore defensive back Eli Batista.
Salem High, which had its best season in years, had five All-Conference players of its own as well as the NEC Lynch Coach of the Year in Matt Bouchard. Their All-Conference selections were senior wideout/quarterback Michael Ready, senior running back Jariel Del Valle, sophomore quarterback/tight end Corey Grimes, senior defensive lineman Dante Roper, and senior linebacker Jeandavis Cardenas.
Winthrop also had five All-Conference picks in seniors Pete Jurovich and Cam Martin on the offensive line, Chuck Dassau on the defensive line, Ian Harris at linebacker, and Mikey Chaves in the secondary. Gloucester had three juniors in offensive lineman Bryan Swain, running back Frank DeSisto, and linebacker Caleb DeCoste in addition to senior defensive back Aidan Cornetta, and Saugus had senior wide out Drew Gardiner, sophomore offensive lineman Braden Faiella and senior linebacker Mark MacEachern chosen.
Additional players chosen as NEC all-stars are as follows:
NEC DUNN: Marblehead: A.J. Andriano, Sr. OL/DL; Liam McIlroy, Sr. LB; Ned Fitzgerald, Sr. LG/DL; James Galante, Sr. DB; Swampscott: Nakaree Davis, Sr. DE; Al Bangura, Sr. OL/DL; Masconomet: Tyler McMahon, Jr. DE; Matt Richardson, Jr. QB; Beverly: Devon Smalls, Jr. WR/DB; Danvers: Aris Xerras, Jr. TE/LB.
NEC LYNCH: Peabody: Jordan Tompkins, Sr. LB; Giovanni Guglielmo, Jr. DE; Dom Scalese, Soph. P/K; Salem: Alex Paulino, Sr. TE/DE; Quinn Rocco Ryan, Fr. WR/DB; Winthrop: Robert Noonan, Jr. QB/LB; Gloucester: Robbie Schuster, Sr. WR/DB; Jake Camuso, Sr. DL.