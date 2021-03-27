Robertson, Marblehead roll Saugus, remain unbeaten

MARBLEHEAD — Just because you earn a win doesn't mean the effort and execution was up to par.
Such was the case for the Marblehead High football squad, which beat Peabody by a touchdown last weekend but admittedly had a lot to work on as they geared up for Saugus on Saturday.
"When we started practice on Monday, the kids knew that it didn't matter that we had won," said head coach Jim Rudloff. "It was really a bad win; we had a good first half but the second half was a loss, so the kids treated practice this week that way and it paid off."
In what was actually considered a home game for Saugus, the Magicians jumped all over their opponents from the get-go en route to a dominant 42-6 triumph at Piper Field.
"Just better execution this week," said Rudloff, his team now 3-0. "I think Saugus is a very good team. I know they struggled today, but the coaching staff does a really good job there. So for us prepping for the week, there was a lot of things that we had to show our kids and a lot of things that we had to get ready for. But more than anything else, we executed much better than we did against Peabody."
Marblehead strung together a 9-play scoring drive on its first possession, capping it off with a 13-yard touchdown run from George Percy. The defense held strong throughout the opening half, holding Saugus to just one first down and a trio of three-and-outs, while adding to the scoreboard themselves on the other end.
Josh Robertson made it 14-0 early in the second when he connected with sophomore back Connor Cronin for a 20-yard score. Following a Saugus punt, the Magicians again found the end zone as Robertson kept it himself for a 30-yard scamper.
Cronin added a 6-yard touchdown run just before the half and the rout was on, as Marblehead led 28-0 at the break.
"The kids played great. I think the biggest thing that we did this week was simplify a lot of things, which helped the kids play faster," said Rudloff. "That's kind of a good lesson for the coaches: to not make things over-complicated when they didn't need to be. So it wasn't really any calls we made; the kids just played fast and they played really smart."
Saugus got the ball to start the second half, but again went three-and-out. That led to yet another Magicians score as they made the most of their excellent field position and got into the end zone on a 15-yard pass from Robertson (15-of-18, 161 yards) to Cronin.
The Magicians tacked on one more touchdown to open the fourth quarter on Robertson's third passing TD, this time to Liam McIlroy from eight yards out.
"Josh was maybe 5-foot-8 1/2 inches last year, he's 6-feet now. But the big thing is he was 140 (pounds) last year and he's about 165 now," said Rudloff. "We couldn't run a single play to let him run the ball last year (because of his size), and knowing what an athlete he is, to be able to call his number this year has been great.
"What's great about Josh is he isn't going to accept that what he did today statistically looks good; he still knows where he made mistakes. We're very fortunate to have him. He's a great kid, phenomenal student, and just an easy kid to have around."
Saugus would finally cross the goal line in the waning minutes as Sal Franco punched one in from two yards out.
Overall, Marblehead held Saugus to just six first downs (4 of those coming on the final drive during garbage time), and 91 yards of total offense (55 passing, 36 rushing). Craig Michalowski, who was later taken to the hospital after a hard hit to the midsection, snagged an interception for MHS, while the defense as a whole came up with some huge tackles for losses and big stops on third down.
While Robertson, Cronin and the rest of the efficient Magicians' offense shined brightest in the stat sheet, it was an unlikely individual who earned himself a game ball. Eli Feingold, the team's kicker, connected on all six of his point after tries while regularly pinning Saugus deep in their own territory on the ensuing kickoffs. Feingold missed last week with a COVID-19 scare, but returned to the lineup in a big way on Saturday.
Marblehead 42, Saugus 6
at Marblehead High
Marblehead (3-0) 7 21 7 7 — 42
Saugus (0-3) 0 0 0 6 — 6
M - George Percy 13 run (Eli Feingold kick)
M - Connor Cronin 22 pass from Josh Robertson (Feingold kick)
M - Robertson 30 run (Feingold kick)
M - Cronin 6 run (Feingold kick)
M - Cronin 15 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M - Liam McIlroy 8 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
S - Sal Franco 2 run (No PAT or 2-pt conversion attempted)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Marblehead — George Percy 15-60, Josh Robertson 6-60, Connor Cronin 7-49, Liam McIlroy 1-1; Saugus — Sal Franco 11-43, Kyle Surette 4-9, Novell Omoruyi 1-(-1), Mark MacEachern 3-(-2), Donovan Clark 8-(-13).
PASSING: Marblehead — Robertson 15-18-161-3-0; Saugus — Donovan 4-7-55-0-1.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Cronin 5-60, James Doody 3-52, Mitchell Corelle 2-26, Miles Smith 1-12, McIlroy 1-8, Percy 1-3, Godot Gaskins 2-0; Saugus — Javi Martinez 3-52, Surette 1-3.