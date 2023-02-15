Fresh off some outstanding performances in the dual meet season, at the league championship meet and in last week's North sectional meet, some of the best both in the pool and on the board were honored by the Northeastern Conference.
Marblehead's Clementine Robins was named NEC Female Swimmer of the Year after winning the league in the 500 free and also swimming a leg of two championship relays. She also won both the 200 free (1:53.01) and 500 free (5:05.94) at the North sectional meet.
Ryan McFadden of Beverly earned NEC Male Swimmer of the Year honors. The Panther standout was also league champ of the 500 free and came in fourth in that event at the North state meet with a time of 4:59.77.
Peabody's Theo Roan, one of the top divers on the North Shore in recent memory, snared NEC Male Diver of the Year honors. He scored 317 total points at the North meet.
The NEC Female Diver of the Year was Masconomet's Meghan Burr. She ran up 370 points at the North meet and was fifth overall.
Chieftain coach Heather Rousseau was voted Coach of the Year while Salem High received the Sportsmanship Award.
First-team All-Conference selections, listed by school and event, were:
BOYS
Beverly: Seva Kitov (100 fly); Ryan McFadden (500 free).
Danvers: Spencer Keyes (coaches choice).
Marblehead: Cole Brooks (200 free); Logan Doody (50 free); Jack Grady (100 back); Gregory Podstrelov (100 breast); Nate Rosen (100 free); 200 medley relay; 400 free relay.
Masconomet: Landon Boutilier (diving); Colin Panagos (200-IM); 200 free relay
GIRLS
Beverly: Karli Atwood (coaches choice).
Marblehead: Clementine Robins (500 free); Bella Takata (100 breast); Song Waitekus (200-IM); Sophie Weiner (100 back); 200 medley relay; 200 free relay; 400 free relay.
Masconomet: Meghan Burr (diving); Brynne Curley (100 free); Paige Panagos (100 fly).
Salem: Madeleine Hallowes (50 free).
Swampscott: Claire Slomski (200 free).
The NEC's all-stars were as follows, listed by school:
Beverly: Zachary DaSilva-Grondin, Sasha Milendorf.
Danvers: Kylee McGraw, Zachary Cotter.
Gloucester: Willow Barry.
Marblehead: Ian Chemel, Will Cerrutti, Aeryn Vizy.
Masconomet: Willa Paglierani, Zachary MacDonald-Wolff.
Peabody: James Teague.
Salem: Gemma Murphy.
Swampscott: Stepan Ignatiev.