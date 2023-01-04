PEABODY — While Nick Robinson was getting after it all summer to make himself a stronger, better hockey player, his soon-to-be Danvers High teammate, Dan Vatousios, decided he’d give the sport a go for the first time in his life.
Danvers needed a backup netminder after last year’s starter left for prep school over the summer, and the affable Vatousios said he’d serve as the team’s backup if they’d have him. Goalie pads were found for him, skating lessons were quickly arranged, and when the 2022-23 season began there was Vatousios on the Falcons’ varsity roster, No. 29 and the backup to new starter Braedyn Oteri.
Vatousios was rewarded with his first varsity start Wednesday night against the Peabody-Saugus cooperative team and, thanks to four goals and an assist from Robinson, came away smiling after Danvers skated to an 8-1 victory at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
Defenders Josh Henry (3 assists), Ty Langlais (2 goals and an assist), freshman Jacob Langlais, and senior captain Bobby Joyce (assist) helped Vatousios’ transition go as smoothly as possible, limiting the host Tanners to just one shot on net in the second period and only a dozen for the entire contest. Peabody-Saugus spoiled Vatousios’ shutout bid with a Michael Capone power play goal with 2:24 to play, but the senior keeper drew raves for his performance afterwards.
“Here’s a kid who’s never even played hockey and he’s like ‘I’ll jump in there’,” said Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette, his team now 4-2-2. “It’s been awesome; he’s taken the role and done as well as anyone could have expected. He goes to JV practices, varsity practices, he does every rep ... he’s still learning how to skate, but effort has never been a question with Dan. He’s a great supporter of the team, on the bench and in the locker room, and the guys love him because he brings veteran leadership to a young team.
“He’s accepted a ‘big brother’ role on the team, which to me shows a lot about his character and how he was brought up by his family,” added Fessette. “We’re super proud of him.”
Robinson, meanwhile, willfully shouldered the scoring burden early and often. He netted the game’s first three goals, had two unassisted shorthanded markers, and leads the Blue-and-White in both goals (8) and total points (13). Both of his man-down tallies came after he stole the puck (once in his own end, the other while forechecking), deked a defender and then the goalie before lighting the lamp.
Centering a variety of linemates (as the Falcons played primarily two centers with captain Trevor McNeill out with an injury), Robinson was able to adjust to his wingers, whether they were freshmen or upperclassmen, and stay consistently involved in the offensive attack.
“In my opinion, I think that Nick worked the hardest in the weight room, did all the right things in the offseason,” said Fessette. “He’s always ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’, too. He’s got a little bit of an edge to him on the ice, but knows how to tone it down. He stays the course and knows what we need him to do. He’s really stepped up, as you saw tonight.”
Starting its own backup keeper, Peabody-Saugus (2-6) was besieged by shots as junior Evan Tybinkowski made nearly a save per minute, finishing the night with 43. He saw 22 shots on net alone in the second period as the ice seemed tilted in the visitors’ favor.
The score might indicate otherwise, but the Tanners skated hard and stayed disciplined in their style while playing hard for the full 45 minutes.
“I keep telling the guys, the big thing we have to worry about is resiliency. Not every game is going to go your way, but you have to fight through it and never quit,” Peabody-Saugus head coach Jason Marshall said, who lauded the performance of Tybinkowski between the pipes.
“We’re getting better and guys are starting to come into their own, despite what the final score might say. We’re seeing a ton of effort and progress.”
Captains Michael Ryan and Dante Mauro displayed high motors skating well in all three zones, while Capone showed off his work in the defensive zone.
Junior center Michael DeLisio added a goal and two assists for the winners, with sophomore winger Seamus Cary netting his third goal of the season and Liam Brooks added two assists.
Danvers 8, Peabody 1
at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
Danvers 2 4 2 8
Peabody 0 0 1 1
First period: D, Nick Robinson (Liam Brooks, Cooper Dunham), 4:27; D, Robinson (un) shg, 10:27.
Second period: D, Robinson (Mike DeLisio, Josh Henry), ppg, 1:42; D, Ty Langlais (DeLisio, Bobby Joyce), ppg, 7:55; D, DeLisio (Henry, T. Langlais), 11:54; D, Robinson (un), shg, 13:43.
Third period: D, T. Langlais (Robinson, Henry), ppg, 1:48; D, Seamus Cary (Brooks), 10:28; P-S, Michael Capone (Dante Mauro), ppg, 12:36.
Saves: D, Dan Vatousios 11; P-S, Evan Tybinkowski 43.
Records: D, 4-2-2; P-S, 2-6-0.
