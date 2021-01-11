Jillian Robinson of Salem has been named the new varsity girls lacrosse coach at Swampscott High School.
Robinson has served as both the junior varsity coach and as a goalie coach in the Big Blue girls lacrosse program and has familiarity with the team's players.
She'll take over for Al Eaton, who coached at Swampscott for the last five years and is leaving to take a college coaching position.
Robinson, a Behavorial Specialist for Marblehead Public Schools, played for Westfield State University and coached at Salem High School before coming to Swampscott.
"We look forward to watching the program continue to grow and to see the success of our players under Coach Robinson’s guidance," said Swampscott athletic director Kelly Wolff.