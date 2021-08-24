Rocha honored as Big East Scholar Athlete of the Year

After fighting through Lyme Disease and having COVID interrupt another track year, Marcelo Rocha had his best outdoor season ever for Providence College.
He was named Big East Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year on July 28, capping a season that saw him reach personal bests in distance running and qualify for the NCAA National Championship in Eugene, Oregon.
The Peabody resident and former Tanner star was also one of ten student-athletes from the Big East to receive the Institutional Male Scholar-Athlete award, and to complete the trifecta he was honored with a conference Sports Excellence Award for cross country.
One might think that's a spectacular way to end a college career, but Rocha is far from done yet. He will return to run for the Friars as a graduate student, enrolled in a two year program for an MBA and will be eligible to run both years because of time missed due to a severe case of Lyme which caused him to be red-shirted as a freshman, and the fact that COVID 19 wiped out his junior season.
"It was great to be healthy this year, and I guess the time used to train when we couldn't have meets finally paid off," said Rocha, an environmental biology major, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 3.98 GPA. He will combine science and a business degree. The Big East award came with a $4,000 monetary award.
Rocha was on the Dean's List and Athletic Director's Honor Roll. He is also a member of the 2021 Big East All-Academic team.
This past spring he placed fourth at the Big East Championship in the 5K and was ninth in the 10,000 meter at the semifinals of the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championship (28.58.92) for All American Honorable Mention and fast enough to qualify for nationals.
Rocha finished 18th in the 10,000 meter in Eugene with a personal best 28:37.05, going against the fastest runners in the country..
"It was an amazing experience and the first time I ever made it to Nationals," said Rocha, who was the Massachusetts Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year in high school. "There's a new track, and it was so cool to race there; definitely the highlight of my Providence College career.
"I missed so much time because of Lyme Disease, and then came COVID. We didn't have any season, but some other schools were racing in unofficial meets. The only cross country meet was the Big East championship, and there was no indoor season for the PC men. This was the first season I ever ran the 10,000, but I'd have to say it's my favorite event. I'm super grateful and honored to be chosen Big East Student-Athlete. I wasn't expecting it, but what a nice surprise."
Rocha is looking forward to the upcoming season. His sister Catarina, also a former Friar, has been named head women's track and assistant coach of the cross country program.
"She'll be working mostly with the women, but the coaches all help out together with the total program," he said. "It's a really nice situation, and she'll probably be there doing timing."
