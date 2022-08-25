Catarina Rocha has made the transition from being an elite runner to coaching one of the Big East’s powerhouse schools.
The legendary Peabody High runner is starting her second year as assistant coach for both the men and women’s cross country teams at her alma mater, Providence College, as well as the head coach for women’s track.
It’s a big jump for Rocha, who had an illustrious college career for the Friars, yet so far its been a fairly smooth transition. She ran for legendary coach Ray Treacy, the director of the track and cross country program, and is now working for him.
“I love coaching,” said Rocha, a 2017 Peabody High graduate who was Gatorade Massachusetts Runner of the year. “This is a great opportunity for me; I’m still learning. I’m so lucky to be working for Ray, who has 32 years of experience and is definitely one of the most highly respected coaches around. So is (assistant coach) Tim Brock, who has been doing it for eight years.”
Rocha was a two-time cross country All-American at Providence and a four-time Big East champion. She scored points for the Friars’ 2013 Big East and NCAA championship team. In 2018 as a graduate student, she was named Athlete of the Year for the Friars. She was also the Big East nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
After getting a master’s degree in counseling, Rocha was away from PC for a couple of years before returning to take on the coaching duties. The job requires her attention year-round and coaches remain on campus during the summer, busy with recruiting trips and setting up schedules. That doesn’t leave much time for Rocha to participate in road races, but that’s not a problem.
“Right now my main focus is on coaching,” she said. “Running comes second now; my biggest concern is helping the team the best ways I can. Because I’m still petty new to coaching, I put a lot of time in trying to become more familiar with every aspect.”
One of the things Rocha enjoys most is watching her younger brother Marcelo race. He is also highly decorated and has one more full year of eligibility remaining at Providence after COVID wiped up the 2020 campaign. Last month he was named Big East Institutional Scholar-Athlete, an award that carries $2,000 toward graduate or professional studies. He also collected the Big East Sports Excellence Award for cross country for the second year in a row.
A five-time Big East All-Academic Team selection, Marcelo Rocha graduated Summa Cum Laude. He was the Friars’ Athlete of the Year for individual sports in 2021-22 as well as Big East Athlete of the Year. A year ago he finished fourth at the Big East cross country championship, ninth at the NCAA Northeast Regional, and 61st at Nationals.
“Marcelo has a sixth year and is taking it,” said his sister. “He has all three seasons of eligibility left, and the hope is he’ll go to the NCAA Nationals all three times. It’s been rewarding seeing him do so well and being a small part of it.”
Catarina Rocha didn’t hesitate to say she enjoys the cross country season the most. A distance star herself, she feels most at home working with the cross country runners.
There’s a strong international flavor to the cross country team with several runners from Ireland, others from New Zealand, England, and Canada. One local girl is Ashley Foley, a senor from Beverly.
“Hopefully, Ashley will be in the Big East top eight this fall,” said Rocha.
“It won’t be long before our season starts when we host the Friar Invitational (Sept. 9). We’ll travel to Lehigh in Pennsylvania, and that’s when the season starts rolling because there’s something going on almost every week until it ends in November. There’s not much of a turnaround to indoors, with the first meet in December. Then everybody goes home for three to four weeks before returning. It all blends in, going right from indoors to outside with the Raleigh Relays at the end of March.”
Going from an elite runner to coaching isn’t an easy adjustment. But being completely familiar with the school, the same coaches she had, and the fact that she’d be able to work with her brother all made it easier for Rocha.
‘I only graduated six years ago, so I can relate to the girls,” she said. “I’m still picking up tips from Ray and Tim, but it helps to work with the best. I’m excited to be starting my second year and looking forward to big things.”
