PEABODY — Last week against Arlington Catholic, the Bishop Fenwick football team hit the ground game hard en route to a dominant victory.
Six days later, the Crusaders altered their approach a bit against visiting Austin Prep — and they didn't miss a beat.
Quarterback Steven Woods took to the air early and often, finding speedy receiver Jason Romans for a pair of first half touchdowns and a couple other big catch and runs. Defensively, they got after it all night against a Cougars team that mixed it up well at the line of scrimmage, streaking to a 28-7 victory in front of a packed house at Donaldson Stadium.
"We're getting better and better every week," said Fenwick coach Dave Woods, his team now 3-0. "Today we were talking about how we haven't had a bad practice in three weeks so that's a good sign. The kids are buying in, they're listening to what we tell them and the leaders are doing a great job keeping the guys fired up and working hard at practice and it's paid off in the games."
Despite the convincing end result, neither team quite got off to the start they were looking for. Austin Prep went three and out on their first three possessions and Fenwick failed to get past the original line of scrimmage on their first go at it.
But a short punt and solid return after the Cougars' second drive was stalled inside their own 20-yard line allowed Fenwick to capitalize for the game's first score. That came on the first play of the drive as Woods found Romans in the corner of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown.
Then, in the early stages of the second quarter, the Woods-Romans combination struck again as the former found his partner in crime for a 27-yard score on a nearly identical play. That particular touchdown was set up after Woods connected with Romans for a 48 yard gain as Romans carried a number of defenders for extra yardage at the end of the play.
Just like that, it was 14-0 Crusaders.
"We have a good rapport," said Romans, a 6-foot-1 senior with quick feet, soft hands and a knack for hauling in anything thrown his way. "I'm pretty quick and they were pressing me so I just made a quick move and I told him to throw it to grass the whole game and I was gonna go catch it for him."
"They were giving us some looks manning up on Jason so we were taking it," added coach Woods. "We had a couple of plays that there's three or four progressions and we didn't even get to them because we just took the first one to Jason which is always nice to be able to do."
Fenwick proceeded to force another Cougars' punt on the ensuing possession, and Thomas Swanton snagged an interception (thanks to a batted pass by Kurtis Bruch) on the next Austin Prep drive. The Crusaders would then add another score just before halftime as Troy Irizarry punched one in from four yards out. That gave them a 21-0 lead at the break.
It wasn't until nearly 10 minutes into the third when Austin Prep finally scratched, finding the end zone on a four-yard rush from running back Brenden Walsh. The senior captain carried the rock 19 times on the evening but was held to just 55 yards. Overall, Fenwick's defense was swarming the run game all night while their defensive backs did a great job honing in on their men through the air.
"We really keyed in on (Walsh); he was the main guy we had to stop and when they threw we have pretty good d-backs so we could really control what we had to do," said Romans.
Woods and Bruch — who hadn't played until Friday night — did a great job at linebacker all night, while Chris Faraca also had a standout game defensively.
Fenwick's final score of the game came with just over two minutes remaining, as Costa Beechin ripped off a 27-yard scamper up the sidelines to paydirt. Aidan Silva, a freshman, was a perfect 4-for-4 on his PAT attempts, while Luke Connolly had some nice returns on special teams.
Still unbeaten despite an almost entirely new-look roster, the Crusaders will take on rival St. Mary's next Friday night back at Donaldson Stadium.
"We're gonna have our hands full for sure," coach Woods said. "They have a lot of great athletes and they have a lot of team speed which is probably not our strength. So we're gonna have our work cut out for us."
Bishop Fenwick 28, Austin Prep 7
at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody
Bishop Fenwick (3-0);7;14;0;7;28
Austin Prep (0-3);0;0;7;0;7
Scoring summary
BF - Jason Romans 29 pass from Steven Woods (Aidan Silva kick)
BF - Romans 27 pass from Woods (Silva kick)
BF - Troy Irizarry 4 run (Silva kick)
AP - Brenden Walsh 4 run (kick good)
BF - Costa Beechin 27 run (Silva kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Costa Beechin 7-49, Steven Woods 10-44, Troy Irizarry 8-15, Chris Faraca 1-2; Austin Prep — Brenden Walsh 19-55, Dylan Sigsbury 1-2, Lee Poulin 1-0, Ruairi Shannon 1-(-9).
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Woods 10-19-207-2-1; Austin Prep — Sigsbury 16-25-104-0-2.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Jason Romans 4-159, Beechin 2-39, Aidan Breen 1-10, Luke Connolly 1-2, Faraca 1-0, Irizarry 1-(-3); Austin Prep — Thomas Skeffington 7-54, Lee Poulin 7-40, James Holmes 1-6, Walsh 1-4.