ROXBURY — The Bishop Fenwick boys basketball team left it all on the court Wednesday evening.
Led by an inspired performance from senior captain Jason Romans, the Crusaders played with heart, tenacity and above all, resiliency against a talented New Mission squad.
Unfortunately, a couple of balls didn't bounce their way in what wound up being a heartbreaking 80-79 setback in the Division 3 Round of 16.
Romans scored his 1,000th career point in the competitive loss, battled through leg cramps late and nearly helped will his team to a comeback victory in the final minutes. The Crusaders trailed by double digits with less than two minutes to play in regulation, but even a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Che Hanks wasn't enough to pull off the upset.
"I feel terrible for the kids," said Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran. "Just an unbelievable game and I feel bad for them. But we put on the board right before we came out here that we're going to face adversity and we have to be positive and I think we were ... the kids really put it together and led us tremendously the last couple of games and I couldn't ask for more."
With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Romans drove the lane and got a layup to drop for his 1,000th career point. The monumental bucket gave Fenwick a three-point lead at the time (62-59), but in somewhat anticlimactic fashion, the gifted floor general hit the hardwood in pain. After not coming out of the game for the entire evening, Romans was dealing with leg cramps and was forced to leave the contest.
Less than 30 seconds later he gutted it out and returned to action, but New Mission had seized some momentum with consecutive 3-balls to go back up by five (67-62) with four minutes left. Then, Romans went down again with another cramp.
With their star senior hobbling back to the bench, New Mission continued to pour it on, reeling off 11 straight points to seize a 10-point lead heading into the final stretch.
Still, Fenwick refused to fold.
Romans once again shook it off, limped back onto the court and an incredible comeback began. Down 74-66 with 2:30 left when Romans returned for the final time, the Crusaders were able to cut the deficit all the way down to just two points with 52 seconds showing on the game clock.
Hanks got things started with a layup in traffic. Mike Yentin (17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) followed suit with a triple, his team forced a turnover and Romans splashed another deep ball to send the Fenwick faithful into a frenzy.
The Crusaders then nearly forced a New Mission shot clock violation on the ensuing possession, but the No. 7 seed Titans (11-3) were bailed out with a last second foul call. Hassan Jenkins, who was tremendous in the second half with 23 of his 25 points, knocked down both freebies and it was a four-point New Mission lead with 27 seconds left.
Hanks again cut it two with another tough drive, New Mission missed the back end of two free throws, but an offensive rebound and immediate Fenwick foul allowed them to seal the deal at the line.
Hanks got one last shot off to beat the buzzer, a running three ball from the top of the arc, but it was too little too late.
"Coach just said to us before those last two minutes, 'Just play hard,' and we really gave it our all," said Romans. "We came up a point short, but we fought until the end."
Romans was certainly happy with to reach the 1,000-point milestone, but admitted he would've taken a win over that accomplishment any day.
"It was unbelievable. I worked so hard to get there, playing all four years," he added. "But this year I really just wanted to win and make it to the state championship. The season ended shorter than we would've liked but I got (1,000 points) on my last game and I'm proud of myself for that."
Romans was truly magnificent throughout. Prior to the late game cramps, he had helped Fenwick build a 20-18 lead after one, a 39-32 advantage at halftime and a 57-54 lead after three. He dished out eight assists in the first half alone before finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and a pair of steals.
Meanwhile, Hanks was unstoppable offensively, slicing up the New Mission defense on his way to a game-high 32 points and five assists. The Crusaders' third piece to their 'Big 3', Yentin, hit some big shots down the stretch and came up with some key defensive plays.
"We have three great leaders and they were able to do it all; they basically put it all on their shoulders," Moran said of Hanks, Romans and Yentin. "What Jason did was exceptional. I've been lucky to have him for four straight years and to have him play that hard and do whatever he had to do for the team was terrific."
Gianni Mercurio (8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals) was also a huge piece to the puzzle. He battled defensively all night against a bigger, more physically imposing Titans team. Robert Greener also came through with some massive minutes, contributing four points and five steals in the loss.
For New Mission, big man Kemar Morgan was a bully in the paint, finishing with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Jenkins was an assassin after intermission, doing the bulk of the scoring for his team to help close things out.
It was certainly a tough way to go out for Fenwick, but Romans and Co. can go home knowing they gave it their all.
"It's been unbelievable," said Romans. "I started playing with (Hanks and Yentin) last year, got to know Che last year when he came in and we didn't get a full season in but we really bonded. This year we went through our ups and downs but we got it together and made a decent run at it."
New Mission 80, Bishop Fenwick 79
MIAA Division 3 Round of 16
at Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury
Bishop Fenwick: Jason Romans 7-0-18, Mike Yentin 7-1-17, Che Hanks 9-10-32, Gianni Mercurio 4-0-8, Robert Greener 2-0-4, James Meklis 0-0-0, Nick Bowers 0-0-0. Totals: 29-11-79.
New Mission: Joseph Jackson 2-4-10, Elijah Bynoe 4-1-11, Kemar Morgan 10-3-23, Tai Marchan Fisher 3-0-6, Hassan Jenkins 10-3-25, Amari Alexis 2-1-5. Totals: 31-12-80.
Halftime: 39-32, Fenwick
3-Pointers: BF — Romans 4, Hanks 4, Yentin 2; NM — Jackson 2, Bynoe 2, Jenkins2.
Records: BF 11-11; NM 11-3.