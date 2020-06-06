Charles Rosa was hoping he wouldn't have to wait very long to get another shot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's octagon -- and the 145-pound professional mixed martial artist from Peabody got his wish.
After inking a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, Rosa announced Friday he'd be facing Kevin Aguilar on the promotion's Fight Night show next Saturday night (June 13) in Las Vegas.
The bout comes just five weeks after the 33-year-old Rosa appeared on UFC 249, the first major sporting event to be held in the USA after the coronavirus outbreak. He was defeated via unanimous decision and now stands at 12-4 as a pro (3-4 in the UFC, for whom he's fought since 2014).
Aguilar is 17-3 but has lost his last two bouts.
-- Matt Williams