LOWELL — Tommy Sarni knew the reverse play was coming behind the BC High net. He anticipated it, pounced when the opportunity arose, and because if it the St. John’s Prep hockey team is headed to the Division 1 state championship game at TD Garden.
The senior captain intercepted a BC High reverse attempt and fed a pass out front to sophomore center Christian Rosa, who buried it 42 seconds into double overtime as the Eagles won an emotionally draining state semifinal contest, 2-1, at the Tsongas Center.
“I watched BC High play Austin Prep (in the state quarterfinals) last week and kept seeing them run that reverse play behind their net,” said Sarni, who also assisted on defenseman Aidan Holland’s game-tying goal with 52 seconds left in regulation. “I knew they’d try it. Luckily, I caught a bounce ... and Rosa buried it.”
The top seed in the Division 1 state draw, St. John’s Prep (21-3) will now face another of their Catholic Conference rivals, second seeded Xaverian (a 5-4 double OT winner over Arlington), Sunday at TD Garden.
Rosa’s goal, his ninth of the season, came while the teams were skating 3-on-3 in double OT. He was immediately mobbed by his teammates as a large contingent of Prep students in the crowd went crazy celebrating.
“Honestly, it’s such a blur,” Rosa said of scoring the goal that sent his Eagles to to the title game. “Tommy just threw me the puck and I shot it 5-hole and luckily, it went in.
“After a second, I saw the net fire back. That’s when I knew it was game.”
The Prep, which tied the most wins in a season in school history Tuesday night, held a 7-1 edge in the first eight-minute OT session while the two teams played 4-on-4.
Up until the point that Holland (who played monster minutes on the blue line) scored, upstart BC High (10-13-1) did everything it could to smother the Prep offensively and prevent them not only from scoring, but even getting quality shots on goaltender Jack Burke (29 saves). Having upset both Catholic Memorial and Austin Prep by identical 1-0 scores to reach the semifinals, the Dorchester school was looking to make it three wins by the same score and advance to the final despite having a losing record.
“We were aware of the type of game they were playing, trying to prevent us from really getting anything around their net. They did a hell of a job doing it. They laid out, blocked shots, they really did everything they could to prevent us from getting scoring chances ... and it worked for a good part of the night. I credit their coaches and players ... but I also credit our boys as well for not quitting, with the goalie pulled finding a way to get the tying goal and then to win it in OT was pretty special.”
Luke O’Sullivan’s goal five minutes into the second period looked like it might actually hold up for BC High as they kept the puck hemmed against the wall with their skates to take time off the clock, clogging shooting lanes, blocked nearly two dozen shot attempts by the Prep and forechecked like madmen.
St. John’s Prep pulled goalie Payton Palladino (16 saves) with 1:13 to go, then used their time out six seconds later with a faceoff upcoming in the BC zone. On the ensuing sequence, the puck came out to Holland at the left point and he wired it top shelf over Burke’s glove to tie it.
It was the first goal BC High had allowed in the postseason in almost 11 full periods of hockey.
“When Holland scored that goal, it was electrifying,” said Rosa.
Holland, whose father won three state championships with Catholic Memorial at the old Boston Garden, just wanted to get his shot on net.
“I hoped it’d go in .. and my dream came true.”
The Prep had a penalty shot in the first overtime when a BC High player closed his hand over the puck in the crease, but Will Van Sicklin’s clever backhand bid was turned aside by Burke at the far post.
“I wasn’t going to end my last game as a senior like this, without going down fighting,” said Sarni, one of several Prep players who won a state lacrosse title for the Eagles last spring. “I knew as long as there was still time left on the clock there was a chance ... and we made the most of it.”
St. John’s Prep 2, BC High 1 (2 OT)
Division 1 state semifinals at Tsongas Center, Lowell
BC High 0 1 0 0 0 1
St. John’s Prep 0 0 1 0 1 2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: BCH, Luke O’Sullivan (Frank Shediac, Michael Mann), 5:13.
Third period: SJP, Aidan Holland (Will Van Sicklin, Tommy Sarni), 14:08.
First overtime: No scoring
Second overtime: SJP, Christian Rosa (Sarni), :42.
Saves: BCH, Jack Burke 29; SJP, Payton Palladino 16.
Records: SJP, 21-3; BC High 10-13-1.
