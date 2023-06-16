It’s not much of a surprise to folks who follow high school lacrosse in Massachusetts that, for the third straight season, St. John’s Prep and BC High are meeting for the Division 1 boys state championship Saturday night at Burlington High (6 p.m.).
The two sets of Eagles — top seeded St. John’s is 21-2 overall, including a ‘game scrimmage’ loss to one of the nation’s best schoolboy teams, Brunswick of New Jersey, while No. 2 seed BC High sports a similar 20-2 mark — have been atop the state’s rankings all spring.
St. John’s Prep and BC High split their two regular season meetings, each winning on the other’s home turf. Both have oodles of depth, scoring up and down the lineup, physical, talented defensemen, excellent faceoff men and goalies who have a tendency to rise to the challenge. Each also have multiple high school All-Americans on their roster, and they tied for the Catholic Conference title.
The Eagles from Danvers are the two-time defending state champions. The Eagles from Dorchester have a burning hunger to wrestle that crown away from their rivals and capture the program’s first title.
So who’s going to take the Division 1 trophy from tournament director Dan Brothers around 8 p.m. Saturday?
“Well, BC High is loaded, have a lot of seniors, and they’ve been all in all season wanting to win this title,” said St. John’s Prep head coach John Pynchon. “They are going to be as motivated, fired up, and intense as anyone could be. “But our narrative is that they have to win this game. We have to win the game as well, but we are not going to play like that and emphasize that. We don’t want to turn the pressure up to 10,000.
“Don’t get me wrong; we love pressure and welcome it. But having a healthy amount of pressure is a balance,” added Pynchon. “It’s like expresso: the exact right amount of pressure is what makes it good. Too much or too little and it can be sour or bitter, but just the right amount of pressure makes a perfect expresso.”
St. John’s Prep won the 2021 title at home, 11-7, in a contest that began one night and ended the following morning because of weather delays. Last June, the Prep took advantage of some BC High injuries and rolled to an 11-5 triumph at Worcester State.
Will the third time be the charm for BC High on the Commonwealth’s biggest stage? Or will St. John’s Prep continue its run of statewide dominance?
“We’ll focus on being really grateful and thankful that we’re playing in the final game of the season,” said Pynchon, “and we’ll talk about the three things that we need to focus on: hard work, teamwork, and dedication. We’ve accomplished those goals we set out to do, and they’ve put us in a position to win a championship.”
What St. John’s Prep brings
Attackmen Jimmy Ayers, Will Sawyer, and Harlan Graber all have six goals and two assists in four postseason games for St. John’s; sophomore Cam McCarthy adds two goals and three assists. Jake Vana (5 goals, 3 assists), Rowan Mondello (4 goals, 3 assists), Matt Morrow (4 goals, 2 assists), Luke Kelly (4 goals, assist) and Lucas Verrier (3 goals, assist) have spearheaded the offense from midfield.
Together, the Eagles’ attacking unit has produced 26 goals in the postseason, its middies another 23 tallies. For the season, St. John’s Prep has lit up opposing defenses for 317 goals.
“It’s my senior year; this is what I’ve lived for,” Sawyer said after scoring four goals in Tuesday’s 14-3 semifinal dismantling of Hingham. “I want to win it again as a senior.”
Long stick middies such as Nicolas Schibli and Kurt Schillinger have been active and engaged defensively, while the sophomore D-trio of Sam Wilmot, Ryan DeLucia and Jack Weissenburger — the latter of whom has goals in back-to-play games — have transformed into more than reliable veterans.
“The defense has really risen up since we last played BC High (a 14-9 loss on May 4),” said Pynchon, whose team will again wear their home white uniforms as the higher seed.
“I think our three sophomores are absolutely ready; they’ll probably be the three best defensemen we’ve had playing together at the same time when they’ve finished their careers. It’s a great opportunity to see how they respond Saturday.”
Senior Gavin Kornitsky, who has made 25 saves while surrendering just six playoff goals, is the Prep’s last line of defense in net.
Kornitsky, who watched from the bench as his team won titles the past two springs, is eager to be between the pipes this time around.
“Everything is worth it and so much more. It’s really an amazing experience,” said Kornitsky. “Now to be here at the forefront of it all is really something else.”
A fascinating battle should take place all night in the faceoff circle, where St. John’s Prep senior Chris Esposito and BC High sophomore Shane McDonnell will battle for ball possession. In their two regular season meetings, Esposito held a slight edge (28-of-50) in their head-to-head matchups.
What BC High brings
BC High has plenty of firepower in their arsenal as well. Start offensively with Will Emsing, a big, super skilled and creative player who makes all sorts of plays to make his own teammates better. The Tufts commit, who’ll likely be closely guarded by Wilmot, can score or set up anytime he has the ball in his stick.
Cooper Chapman and Patrick Maroney are also senior attackers whose skills mesh perfectly with Emsing’s.
Lefty Nolan Hurley has become a true offensive threat in the midfield for BC High, while brothers Brody and Marshall Rice are dynamic playmakers who can step up and fire home cannons after taking passes from Emsing.
BC High has netted 62 goals in four playoff games, five more than St. John’s Prep. For the season, they’ve scored 309 times.
Senior James Carroll, who’s headed off to Georgetown and will play in the ultra-exclusive Under Armour All-American Game, is a two-way threat and regarded as the state’s best LSM. Whether he covers Morrow, Vana or Ayers, he’s bound to cause some problems.
Jack Pyne is a big and fundamentally sound close defender in BC High’s slide scheme, which is meant to create turnovers. In net, BC High turns to senior Andrew Toland.
Pynchon wants to see his team shoot the ball better in this winner-take-all matchup, harkening back to 4-5 straight possessions which resulted in saves or turnovers the last time they met.
“We want to shoot the ball well, disrupt BC’s offensive rhythm enough to hold them under 8-9 goals, and go 50/50 on faceoffs and not give up any transition goals,” said Pynchon. “If we can do those things in that order, we’ll win.”
