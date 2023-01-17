SALEM — Making the proper halftime adjustments is essential for any successful basketball team. For the Beverly High girls, the changes were about mindset Tuesday night moreso than on-court tinkering.
Leading by just three at the half, the visiting Panthers used a dominant third quarter to pull away from Salem High, 55-31, at the SHS Fieldhouse.
“We talked about attitude, about pride, about playing hard the rest of the way,” said Beverly head coach Seth Stantial, whose squad used a 23-6 run in the third quarter to open up a 20-point edge heading into the final eight minutes of play.
“Salem played really hard; they were right with us in that first half,” added Stantial, his team now 4-6. “We just weren’t finishing in those first two quarters. So we had our halftime talk, got everyone on the same page, and played the way we were capable of.”
Senior forward Abby Ruggeri paved the way offensively for the Orange-and-Black, finishing with a dozen points (8 of those coming in the first quarter) and grabbing seven rebounds.
The Panthers’ balanced scoring also got help from guard Olivia Griffin (9 points, 3 steals, 2 assists) as well as Lauren Caley (8 points), Mia Bilotti (8 points, 5 rebounds), and Maddy Young (5 rebounds, 4 assists).
“Abby was really strong inside tonight,” said Stantial. “She really kept us in it with her excellent play in the first half.”
Amayah McConney had a spectacular game for Salem. She finished with a game-high 20 points with five rebounds and a pair of three-pointers.
She almost single-handedly kept the Witches (0-8) in the game in the first half, dropping in a dozen points. Beverly had shot out to a 6-0 lead before McConney started scoring, and in doing so she helped her team outscore the Panthers, 10-8, in the second quarter as the hosts went into halftime down just 20-17.
But when Beverly turned up the intensity in the second half and the fact that many of Salem’s players also take part in the junior varsity game that precedes the varsity saw the Witches get worn down.
“I was happy with how hard we kept working,” said first-year Salem coach Martin Rather, who was constantly coaching up his players from the sidelines throughout the contest. “Alayah did a great job, and we were able to hang with them for a while before fatigue set in during the second half.
“But we’ll keep working; the girls have the right attitude and continue to play hard.”
Tylah Hicks added five points for Salem in the setback.
With the outcome well in hand over the final eight minutes, both coaches emptied their benches to get everyone some playing time.
