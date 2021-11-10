IPSWICH — Linde Ruitenberg says she knows how to skate, but has never played ice hockey either in this country or her native Netherlands.
Watching her blast a field hockey ball on the turf, though, is reminiscent of the way Al MacInnis, Zdeno Chara and other of the National Hockey League's hardest-ever shooters used to wind up from the point and fire missiles on net.
Ruitenberg, a senior exchange student at Ipswich High, cranked home a pair of goals off of corners Wednesday night at Jack Welch Stadium, sending the Tigers past St. Mary's of Lynn, 3-1, in a Division 4 second round state tournament contest.
"I've been playing field hockey for a long time, so I've practiced a lot," said the 17-year-old Ruitenberg, who hails from Woerden, a city of about 52,000 in central Netherlands. "Sometimes when I'm playing on the weekends at my club, I'm just shooting and shooting by myself."
Ruitenberg — one of two exchange students on the team, along with stellar defender Ella Vogler of Germany — obviously honed not only her shot during those many hours of practice, but also her velocity and accuracy.
Her fifth goal of the season, coming four-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter, came after she settled a corner feed from Chloe Pszenny and hammered a shot into the St. Mary's net. Her sixth tally of 2021, coming five minutes later, was similar in that she received a corner feed from Pszenny, but seemed even harder than the first.
"That (second) one wasn't on purpose; I tried to shoot it back to Chloe," said Ruitenberg. "But I saw it open, so I just shot."
The Cape Ann League Baker champions (now 16-1-1) now advance to the Division 4 quarterfinals — the Elite Eight, if you prefer — where they'll take on the fifth seeded Suzies of Sutton (18-0-1).
"Our corners have always been a huge strength of ours," said Ipswich's first-year head coach, Nikki Pignone. "I'm always encouraging them to go for corners. That sound of the ball hitting the back of the (net's) backboard is so ... let's go! It gets everyone going. When you send a straight shot in, it gets everyone riled up.
"Chloe's insert (pass) is so accurate," continued Pignone. It's a huge skill of hers. The two of them probably have some telepathy going on (on corners). They work so well all over the field."
Both Pszenny and Ruitenberg are tied for the team lead in goals (6), assists (9) and points (15).
Playing just its second season as a varsity program, 13th seeded St. Mary's of Lynn won its first-ever playoff game by defeating Greenfield, 2-1, earlier in the week. Following Wednesday's season ending setback, the Spartans ended their season at 8-9-2.
The visitors got to within one goal with 39 seconds left until halftime when Maggie Pierce stickhandled over midfield, through the Ipswich defense and slipped a shot past goaltender Morgan Bodwell. It was St. Mary's' only shot of the game.
But Kayden Flather returned the Tigers' two-goal cushion early in the fourth quarter, also off a corner.
Pignone praised the defensive pay of junior Courtney Stevens and Vogler, among others, as well as sophomore forward Halle Greenleaf.
The coach said she's seen some of Sutton's games on film and is aware of what they can do, but also has confidence in her own squad.
"I really feel that when my team shows up the way they're capable of, like they did both times (in wins over) Manchester Essex and vs. Pentucket, I don't think there's a team that can beat them," she said.