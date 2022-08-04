BEVERLY — The annual Yankee Homecoming 5K, one in a series of races the Greater Beverly YMCA puts on, is a big part of Homecoming Week in the Garden City. The race goes on rain or shine, and Thursday’s intense heat didn’t disrupt the 416 hearty runners registered.
“We’ve taken extra precautions because of the heat with plenty of water, extra fruit, and lots of ice,” said Tim Flaherty, executive director of the Greater Beverly YMCA. “We do races throughout the North Shore, so we have plenty of experience and work with the mayor (Mike Cahill) and recreation department to try to make sure everything go well. It’s become a community tradition.”
Race director Carol Meyer said the large tent in Lynch Park where runners gathered prior to going to the starting line at the top of Lynch Park was also a help in the hot weather.
“The number registered to run was about the same as usual,” Meyer said. “This is Homecoming Week and it’s a big community event.”
People gathered in camp chairs near the start of the race, and along the route came out with hoses and wet small towels to cool the runners down. The Beverly Fire Department had a truck in the park with a table set up near the finish line in case anybody needed aid.
At last year’s race in the pouring rain, William Aylward of Peabody was second behind winner and fellow former Tanner Claudio Rocha. This time it was Aylward who raced all alone to the finish line in a winning time of 16:40, a very fast 5:22 pace.
Another former Peabody High runner, Drew Fossa, was second in 17:06 with David DiPietro, an 18-year old from Beverly, taking third in 17:24.
“It was really hot out there, probably the one of the hottest I’ve ever run,” said Aylward, who was on the track team at Franklin Pierce. “The last two years I’ve been second here, so winning feels good.”
Fossa, who ran at UMass Lowell, said he took a year off after graduating but is now getting back into racing. He won back to back Homecoming Races in 2015 and ‘16.
“This is my fourth time here and it’s the hottest time ever,” he said. “I was fifth last year, but am starting to get my times down the more I run.”
The first female was Beverly’s Grace Crowell, who was pleased with her time (20:36) despite the heat. She didn’t run in high school, but joined a running club in college at the University of Miami.
“This is definitely right up there for hottest race I ‘ve ever ran, although I did one in Las Vegas they may have been close,” the 29-year old said.
Her winning time featured a pace that was eight seconds better than the previous time she ran this event. Emily Bouchard of Peabody was second in 22:33 and Laura Zavri third in 22:36.
“I ran as fast as I could in this heat and do this race every year with my son Vance, who goes to Phillips Andover,” said Kiera Fabrizio of Beverly, who was first in the 40-49 age group. “Itt was so hot, but everybody had their hoses out. They were great cheering us on, giving out water or sports drinks. That made a huge difference.”
Young and old crossed the finish line after coming down the long straightaway leading into Lynch Park, many celebrating the fact they were able to complete it and were not worried about their time. The first place they went was the big coolers filled with ice an bottled water.
Kerry and Paul Casey of Beverly ran with sons Jack (10)) and Conor (6).
“This was Conor’s first race,” said Kerry. “Jack has run a bunch of 5K’s. They play sports in the heat, so they didn’t mind it much. They’re fine as long as they get water and some fruit.”
Paul Casey said the family briefly considered not running because of the heat, but decided to come as the breeze off the nearly Atlantic Ocean was good enough to try it. He started out with Jack, but said his son is already quite a bit faster and took off.
A group of eight Beverly firefighters ran together in lighter gear, not the full set they’ve run in previously. Chief Peter O’Connor carried a large American flag by the finish line after one of his men handed it to him as he watched the racers. He proudly carried it the rest of the way.
BEVERLY HOMECOMING ROAD RACE TOP 25
Aylward (16:40), Fossa (17:06), Dipietro (17:25), Andrew Ryan (17:29), Graham MacDonald (17:52), Michael Harris (18:07), Cameron Nolin (18:30), Tomas Martinez (18:31), Erich O’Neil (18:34), Michael Klobucher (18:41), Riley McGoldrick (18:43), Kevin Roberts (18:57), Calvin Barrett (19:02), Daniel Verrington (19:05), Matt Sawyer (19:05), Ryan Whiting (19;12), Dylan Perry (19:16), Adam Schoene (19:17), Ronan Maloney (19:29), Griffin Adams (19:29), William Keefe (19:40), Christian Claiborne (19:46), Jack Laganas (19:53), Mattheu Kelsch (20:04), and Sean Murphy (20:12).
Age Group Winners
13U Male — Jack Casey (Beverly), Aleksey Krygin (Beverly), Nathaniel Castelluc (Gloucester). Female — Mackenzie Pouliot (Beverly), Johanna Gilbert (Beverly), Scarlett Gray (Beverly)
14-19 Male — David DiPietro (Beverly), Graham MacDonald (Melrose), Cameron Nolin (Beverly). Female — Madalyn Pulsifer (Ipswich), Allison Prasse (Beverly), Mary Hauck (Beverly)
20-29 Male — William Aylward (Peabody), Drew Fossa (Peabody), Michael Harris (South Hamilton. Female — Grace Crowell (Beverly), Emily Bouchard (Peabody), Laura Zavri (Boston)
30-39 Male — Andrew Ryan (Beverly), Erich O’Neil (N. Andover), Michael Klobucher (Beverly). Female — Lauren Darrah Bartl (Beverly), Kaitlin Crowley (Saugus), Bethany Mayo (Boston)
40-49 Male — Kevin Roberts (Beverly), Adam Schoene (N. Andover), Mattheu Kelsch (Beverly). Female — Kiera Fabrizio (Beverly), Meredith Stevens (Gloucester), Joscelyn Ruelle-Ker (Beverly)
50-59 Male — Alen Yen (Beverly), Huw Jones (Stoneham), John Sievers (N. Reading). Female — Rebecca Imperiali (Beverly), Belinda Griffin (Marblehead), Kathleen Walsh (Lynnfield)
60-69 Male — Daniel Verrington (Bradford), Everett McBride (Salem), Marty Lechleider (Beverly). Female — Paula Desmond (Malden), Elia Battistelli (Beverly), Natividad Garcia (Salem)
70-over Male — Paul Hennessey (Melrose), David Estep (Beverly), David Newhall (Beverly). Females — None
Wheelchair — Wayne Ross (Scituate).
