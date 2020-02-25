WINCHESTER — Basketball is often a game of runs. Unfortunately for their hopes at a long tournament run, Salem High boys squad fell on the wrong end of a decisive spree in Monday evening’s Division 2 North playoff opener against Winchester.
With the game all square heading down the third quarter stretch, Winchester sharpshooter Omar Shakeel reeled off eight straight points in the final minute-and-a-half of the frame, including a pair of monumental triples to gain some cushion.
The Sachems defense held strong from there, separating themselves even further in crunch time to secure a 58-45 home triumph.
“They knocked down some shots and we turned it over a few times there,” said Salem head coach Tom Doyle. “They got the momentum and we were unable to seize it back.”
Shakeel, who finished with a game-high 17 points, got open for the two 3-balls and confidently swished them. After Salem (the No. 12 seed) failed to score on the other end, Shakeel wound down the game clock and fired a pull-up jumper to beat the third quarter buzzer and effectively swing that momentum in his team’s favor.
Salem big man Jorge Guerrero (seven points, 13 rebounds) had picked up his fourth foul just before the determining run, which certainly hindered the Witches’ defensive unit.
“He’s a big part of our team and that was a big momentum swing, too,” added Doyle. “He was playing solid, had a ton of rebounds and was all over the glass tonight.”
Prior to the third quarter frenzy, the two evenly matched teams battled admirably to gain any sort of edge they could.
Winchester (16-5) led 12-10 after the first despite a strong shooting display from Salem’s Bobby Jellison. The junior guard scored seven of his 12 points in the first eight minutes, including one of his two deep balls.
In the second stanza, it was Guillermo Pimentel who took over offensively en route to seven points of his own. With the Sachems’ keying in on Ethan Doyle — whom they miraculously held scoreless — and Jellison, Pimentel was able to find open looks off the dribble and help keep his team in the game.
The slippery point guard was aggressive all evening while confidently running his team’s sets; he finished with 11 points and three steals in the setback. His team, meanwhile, trailed 26-23 at the break.
“He’s been great all year long. He’s had his ups and downs but he’s done so much for us and tonight we asked him to score,” said Doyle. “They really shaded Bobby and Ethan so it opened up the one on one play for Guillermo and I thought he really did a great job.”
In addition to the quick burst from Shakeel, Winchester was able to pull away with knockdown shooting elsewhere. The Sachems hit four threes in the second half alone and were able to get stops on the other end thanks to a sound gameplan. Two other players reached double figures in the scoring column for the hosts (Philip Sughrue with 13 points and Quinten Pienaar with 15).
“We were a little 3-point shot happy at the beginning of the game; I think the guys were excited to shoot with it being the first game and that sort of thing,” said Winchester head coach John Fleming. “But eventually we started hitting some and that really gave us the lead we needed.
“(Defensively), our main focus for the last couple days of practice was, ‘hey, the Doyle kid we’ve watched film on him and he shoots NBA threes like they’re nothing, and the Jellison kid is just lights out.’ So we made sure we were up on them or they were gonna go on a run of their own. I thought our guys played great defense.”
While this one certainly stings now, there’s plenty of reason for the Witches (11-9) to remain positive. They’ll graduate just one senior in Wayne Holloway — who finished with two points, three rebounds and two assists in the loss — and will return the rest of their talented roster next winter.
“I thought Wayne gave us some good minutes tonight and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort he gave all year,” said Doyle. “I’m just hoping the kids all work hard in the offseason; it’s a great group of kids and I’m really looking forward to coaching them. We just have to use this year to learn and see what we have to work on going into next year.”
Winchester moves on to face No. 4 Burlington on the road in Friday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
Winchester 58, Salem 45
at Winchester High School
Salem 10 13 13 9 — 45
Winchester 12 14 16 16 — 58
Salem: Guillermo Pimentel 4-2-11, Bobby Jellison 5-0-12, Jorge Guerrero 2-3-7, Tommy Beauregard 3-0-6, Luis Paulino 0-2-2, Wayne Holloway 0-2-2, Darlin Santiago 0-1-1, Gabe Sanchez 0-1-1, Ethan Doyle 0-0-0.
Winchester: Quinten Pienaar 7-1-15, Tommy Degnan 2-0-4, Liam Campbell 3-1-9, Omar Shakeel 6-2-17, Philip Sughrue 4-2-13.
Halftime: 26-23 Winchester
3-pointers: S, Jellison 2, Pimentel; W, Shakeel 3, Sughrue 3, Campbell 2
Records: S 11-10; W 16-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.