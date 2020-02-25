BROOKLINE — The same stretch late in the third quarter that nearly saved Bishop Fenwick’s season ended with their seniors sensing its end.
Christian Loescher sparked a run with a bucket and dish to Max Grenert for three. Alex Gonzalez hit a step-back jumper and Grenert added another triple in the opposite corner for a four-point lead during the Crusaders’ boys basketball Division 4 opening round playoff game.
No. 7 Maimonides (9-4) hit No. 10 Fenwick (11-10) back instantly with a pair of buckets. Then, as the final seconds ticked away in the third, two different countdowns rang out from the crowd. Fenwick fans tried to distract Maimonides’ Jonathan Rears with the wrong numbers; he knew the real ones. A favorite play of the M-Cats: he dove into the post around a screen, pulled Fenwick’s defense in and hit Danny Solouki for a go-ahead three at the buzzer.
“You don’t want it to end,” Kobe Estes, a senior forward said. “I could feel, and we all felt, that it was coming to an end.”
Crusaders coach Kevin Moran called the instant swing back toward Maimonides a backbreaker in a 60-48 loss that epitomized and ended Bishop Fenwick’s season. Fenwick only trailed by two points after Souloki’s three, but never led again and got outscored by 10 in the final frame.
A clipboard flew along Fenwick’s sideline as the next buzzer sounded eight minutes later. Sophomore Jason Romans walked off the court with emotions flowing, Estes held them back. In the locker room, they reflected internally. Then Estes and others reminded Romans, Grenert, Gonzelez and Loescher of their remaining seasons.
“We just have to work hard and remember what it felt like,” Gonzalez said.
That feeling stemmed from the same devastating runs Fenwick faced all season. The Crusaders forced four turnovers in the first half, while allowing four Maimonides offensive rebounds. They couldn’t extend their 13-11 first quarter lead due to five missed first-half free throws. Then M-Cats juniors Jesse Spear controlled the game for the final 24 minutes.
He put the ball on the floor for a layup, drilled a three and forced a jump ball on his way to 24 points. Spear and Solouski traded shots at the rim to take a 24-17 lead midway through the second.
“We were expecting runs,” Spear said. “We hit them in the mouth and then they came right back at us. So we just knew that was part of the game and eventually we’ll just come right back at them.”
Spear silenced the Fenwick ensemble in attendance with another score through a foul before halftime. He only missed turnaround jumper attempts, that in turn drew “Kobe” shouts from the majority Maimonides fans at Brookline High School.
Gonzalez pulled Fenwick back within in possession to start the third. Spear saved the second of two misses at the line by Solouki that eventually landed back in his hands for a three. Solouki scored 21 points on four three-pointers.
The Crusaders answered with a 14-2 run, running the offense through Loescher and recording six stops in seven Maimonides possessions. They built a 38-32 lead that disappeared quicker than it formed. Solouki drilled a pull-up three and Spear set himself in the post for another hook shot.
Maimonides extended Solouki’s buzzer beater into a 15-0 run. Estes and he shared words after fighting for a loose ball. Solouki pointed to the scoreboard, something M-Cats coach Ed Gelb disavowed after. Still, Solouki’s pair of statements held, as Fenwick only drew as close as 51-46 before Spears’ free throws sealed the game.
“What I think it showed is that we ebb and flow a little bit too much,” Moran said. “It’s a little bit about focus and trying to make sure we stay focused for the entire time. That’s the critical factor, but again I don’t put that on them. I put that on me.”
Maimonides 60, Bishop Fenwick 48
at Brookline High
Maimonides 11 16 13 20 — 60
Fenwick 13 9 16 10 — 48
Maimonides: Jesse Spear 10-3-24, Danny Solouki 7-3-21, Judah Kosowsky 4-0-10, Jonathan Rears 0-4-4, Shaya Hain 0-1-1.
Fenwick: Alex Gonzalez 8-0-17, Max Grenert 4-0-10, Jason Romans 4-0-9, Christian Loescher 3-0-6, Max Corson 2-0-4, Kobe Estes 1-0-2.
Halftime: 27-22, Maimonides.
3-pointers: M, Solouki 4, Kosowsky 2, Spear; BF, Grenert 2, Gonzalez, Romans.
Records: M, 9-4; BF, 11-10.
