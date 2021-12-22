BEVERLY — Jake Ryan saw his two linemates skate off the ice at the end of a shift when the puck got dumped into the Danvers zone early in the third period Wednesday night.
He watched one of his Falcons’ teammates on defense grab the disc in the corner and play it up, and something told Ryan to stay on the ice to see if something happened.
His instincts were spot on.
The senior center grabbed a chipped puck in the neutral zone and took it down the right wing boards, skated around a Beverly defenseman after his partner pinched up too far, then cut towards the net and backhanded in the game-winning goal in a 3-2 triumph over Northeastern Conference rival Beverly at Bourque Arena.
“I saw one of their wingers go for the puck against (teammate Mike DiLisio) and I was able to get the loose puck in the neutral zone,” said the 17-year-old Ryan. “The play went exactly the way I wanted it to go.”
Now a surprising 4-1 on the season, the Falcons simply outhustled and outworked a veteran Beverly squad in the final period, outshooting them by a 12-5 margin and putting the clamps down defensively in front of freshman goaltender Brayden Holt (19 saves). Minus injured senior captain Connor Horn, Danvers used a four-man defensive rotation of sophomores Brady Plaza and Ty Langlais, junior Bobby Joyce, and freshman Josh Henry.
“I was happy with that third period,” said first year head coach Kevin Fessette, who coached the Beverly junior varsity the last few seasons. “The great thing about these kids is that they listen. When the coaches tell them something in-game or between periods, they do it. Mental toughness is also something we’ve really trying to work on, and they’re getting better with it game by game.”
For the second time in as many games, Beverly (1-2) was outplayed in the third period. The Panthers were visibly frustrated after the game, feeling missed opportunities over the first two periods and getting outplayed over the final 15 minutes should not have happened.
“When you lose third period games and lose in the same fashion over and over again, it has nothing to do with the opponent. That’s all on us,” said Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi, whose squad had squandered a one-goal lead in the third period Saturday in falling to Wakefield, 4-3. “We stopped skating in the third, took two penalties and gave up some odd man rushes that hurt.
“If I were these guys,” added Fonzi, “I’d remember (Danvers) celebrating a win in our building and what that felt like.”
The two squads traded goals in each of the first two stanzas. Senior left wing Austin Bernard gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead — their first of 2021-22 in either the preseason or regular season — by following up linemate Rocco Orlandella’s shot and knocking home the rebound. Danvers answered six minutes later when Langlais connected on a wrist shot from the top of the far circle to beat BHS junior keeper Dylan Hunter (23 saves).
“We were able to settle down and persevere,” said Fessette, whose team is outscoring its opponents by a collective 19-11 thus far.
“For us, it’s all about keeping the game simple with a young team. We want to play defense first, protect our young goalie, clean up rebounds and be smart. We’re not a huge team that’s going to physically dominant anyone, so we have to skate through things, keep our heads up and not get caught puck watching. If we do those things, that’s when we’ll have success.”
The Falcons went up 2-1 early in the second when sophomore center Caleb White skated into the zone, deked a defenseman and shot a puck that was deflected into the top corner of the cage. Beverly tied it about seven-and-a-half minutes later when sophomore blue liner Bobby Massa’s bid hit an opponent out front and bounced into the cage.
Ryan’s second goal of the season, and eighth of his varsity career, ultimately sent the Blue-and-White home happy.
“We’ve turned into more of a dump and chase team, go-get-it grinders,” said Ryan, who had a big backdoor goal against Beverly two seasons ago as a sophomore. “It fits what we have better.
“What we’ve done so far doesn’t surprise me,” he added. “I know the guys in our room, what they have and what they can do. So far it’s been working great.”
Danvers 3, Beverly 2
at Bourque Arena, Endicott College
Danvers 1 1 1 3
Beverly 1 1 0 2
First period: B, Austin Bernard (Rocco Orlandella, Gavin Lawrence), 5:55; D, Ty Langlais (Brian Mahoney, Tyler McGuinness), 12:02.
Second period: D, Caleb White (Bobby Joyce), 5:04; b, Bobby Massa (Matt Mezza, Jeff Hallinan), 11:25.
Third period: D, Jake Ryan (Mike DiLisio), 4:52.
Saves: D, Brayden Holt 19; B, Dylan Hunter 23.
Records: D, 4-1-0; B, 1-2-0.