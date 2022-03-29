Sophomore left wing A.J. Sacco and senior defenseman Matt McMillan, who helped lead the Masconomet boys hockey team to the Northeastern Conference Dunn title this winter and the state quarterfinal round of the Division 2 state tournament, have been named co-MVPs for the Chieftains.
Sacco, a left winger, led the area in scoring this past season with 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points. McMillan, a three-zone blue liner, was one of the region's highest scoring defenders with six goals and 15 assists for 21 points.
Senior captain Richard Guarino, who finished his final season with 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points, was awarded the Bob Driscoll Character & Commitment Award. It is named in honor of the legendary and well-respect late Chieftains' head coach, and given to the player who best displays those attributes.
Goaltender Nick Santangelo, who won 13 games this winter with a 2.35 goals against average, claimed the Fred B. Savage Unsung Hero Award. Senior forward Nick McMillan (2 goals, 11 assists) was the recipient of the Brandon Lafata 'For the Love of the Game' Award named in memory of the former Masconomet great, and seniors Chris O'Grady (5-14-19) and Josh Brann (9-10-19) shared the BLaf 9 Scholarship Award.
In addition, it was announced that junior forward Michael Bevilacqua (11-13-24), who finished second on the team in scoring, will serve as captain for the Chieftains for the 2022-03 season.