BEVERLY — The Saints Academy of Beverly girls varsity team recently captured the North Shore Elementary Girls Basketball League championship, defeating Immaculate Conception of Newburyport in the championship game.
The Saints Academy team, made up of 7th and 8th grade girls, finished its season undefeated en route to capturing the crown. In winning the title, they qualified for the state regional tournament.
In addition, the Saints Academy boys varsity team (7th and 8th grade) finished as runners-up in the North Shore Catholic Elementary Boys Basketball League with a 9-1 mark, losing only to St. John’s of Peabody in the finals.