The varsity girls and boys basketball teams at Saints Academy in Beverly each had strong seasons in this winter’s North Shore Catholic Elementary School Basketball League.
The Saints Academy girls team finished in second place in league play and stormed through the playoffs with a pair of victories before losing a heartbreaker in the championship game to Immaculate Conception of Newburyport.
Likewise, the Saints Academy boys team also took second place honors within the league and reached their respective final before falling in a close battle to Immaculate Conception in the title match.