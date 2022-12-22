SALEM — The Salem Academy boys hoop team wasn’t playing any games on Thursday evening — and that was clear from the get-go.
Utilizing an effective zone defense and committed trap, the Navigators raced out to an early double-digit advantage in front of a home crowd that included a number of alumni and former players. The energy carried through for the entire 32 minutes of action, as Salem kept its foot on the gas en route to a convincing 75-55 win over a young Hamilton-Wenham squad.
Jorbert Peralta led the charge with his defensive intensity, consistent scoring punch, and overall intelligent play, setting the tone early and often en route to a 26-point, 6-assist, 4-rebound, 3-steal performance.
“I thought senior captain Jorbert led that energy, that charge,” said Navigators’ head coach Ben Petrides, his team improving to 4-1 while increasing their win streak to four straight. “He’s a special defensive player and we talk to him a lot about how they follow him on the court; if he brings that energy and intensity everybody else will follow that.”
Whether he was bringing the ball up court and setting up the offense, or getting into his defensive stance and communicating with his teammates on the other end, Peralta ran the show. He scored nine points in the opening frame alone as Salem zoomed out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter.
Peralta got plenty of help, too, with Angel Santiago canning a pair of first half triples and Ivan Paredes (18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block) doing a little bit of everything. Salem wound up seizing a 41-22 lead at the break and although the visiting Generals made a mini push in the third quarter, it proved too little too late.
Hamilton-Wenham struggled mightily from distance in the opening half and was unable to get into any sort of rhythm offensively against the stout Navigators zone. Time and time again the young group settled for long jumpers without much penetration into the lane.
“We were cold from three; I think we were 4-for-21 in the first half from three and had 11 turnovers,” said Generals head coach Mike DiMarino. “We had a game plan coming in but we didn’t execute it properly and that’s a big credit to Salem Academy’s defense.
“The kids did battle in the second half,” added DiMarino. “We got it to 13 but then we made youth mistakes and the lead went from 13 back to 22 and it stayed there the rest of the way.”
Already starting three sophomores and a freshman, Hamilton-Wenham didn’t get much help from the basketball gods after starting senior Connor McClintock left the game with an ankle injury in the opening quarter. Freshman Caden Schrock provided a spark with his shooting, canning four triples en route to 14 points, while sophomore Liam O’Bannon stepped up in the second half by scoring all of his 15 points after the break.
But the more experienced, determined Navigators ultimately proved too much.
“The guys are playing pretty well, shooting the ball pretty well,” said Petrides. “We had a great week of practice and we had some alumni come play to get some live action because we hadn’t played a game since last Friday. So it was kind of along break before this game so it was great to have a live matchup and the guys were ready to go tonight.”
Eighth-grader Jordan Maxson also continued to impress for Salem, notching a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. For Hamilton-Wenham, sophomore AB Labell was steady throughout, finishing with 15 points (including three triples) to go with six steals.
Salem Academy 75, Hamilton-Wenham 55at Read Gymnasium, Salem
Salem Academy (4-1): Jorbert Peralta 10-3-26, Angel Santiago 7-0-18, Emmanuel Edokpa 1-0-2, Jordan Maxson 5-1-11, Ivan Paredes 7-4-18. Totals: 30-8-75.
Hamilton-Wenham (1-2): Cole Scanlon 1-0-2, Connor McClintock 1-0-3, Caden Schrock 5-0-14, AB Labell 4-4-15, Christopher Feron 1-0-2, Liam O’Bannon 5-3-15, Joseph Coughlin 1-1-4. Totals: 18-8-55.
Halftime: 41-22, Salem Academy
3-pointers: SA — Santiago 4, Peralta 3; H-W — Schrock 4, Labell 3, O’Bannon 2, McClintock.
