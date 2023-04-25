SALEM — Salem High freshman pitcher Annie Thornett was one out away from leading her team to a non-league victory Tuesday night.
That’s when city rival Salem Academy’s bats came alive.
Trailing by three runs, the Navigators scored six runs in the seventh and final inning and went on to a 9-6 victory at chilly Mack Pack.
“I told the girls to keep fighting one batter at a time,” said Salem Academy (now 7-3) head coach Mark Lee. “This is the first time we’ve ever beaten Salem, and we did it with hitting up and down the lineup. There were no holes; just kept the line moving. It’s a big win for our program.”
Her happy teammates mobbed Navigators pitcher Kaedynce Kauth after she got the last out. The sophomore from Peabody struck out the side in the seventh, sandwiched between a walk to Jayla Tamilio.
The Navs never stopped believing they could win. It all started when Jayden Starr’s grounder hit Thornett’s leg to begin the top of the seventh, allowing her to reach base. Thornett (13 strikeouts) retired the next two batters before opposing pitcher Kauth reached on a dropped fly ball, scoring Starr.
Angelina Jimenez followed with a single and Cindy Shehu was intentionally walked to load the bases for Kianny Mirabal-Nunez, who had previously struck out three times. This time, though, she ripped a double to the base of the left field fence, scoring two more runs to tie the game.
Suheily Pimental then reached on an error to plate two more runs, giving her team the lead. Dihanna Vicioso then singled to knock in another run as the visitors sent 10 batters to the plate in that inning.
It was a good pitcher’s duel between Kauth (14 K’s) and Thornett. Salem High (2-5) didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning when Thornett singled up the middle after Skylar Sverker walked. Both runners scored on a throwing error by catcher Shehu, who tried to pick off Sverker at third base and the ball went into left field to put the Witches ahead, 6-3.
The only other hit off Kauth was an infield popup by Liv Loux that fell between shortstop and the circle in the sixth.
The home team had taken advantage of three walks to load the bases in the second inning, and all three runners crossed the plate after a throwing error. They added another in the fourth when Barbara Rowley was hit by a pitch and later scored on a wild pitch.
“They deserved to win,” said Salem High coach Rick O’Leary of the Navigators. “They played better than us. Annie pitched great, but we have to put the ball in play more. That Salem Academy pitcher bore down after they took the lead.”
Vicioso had three hits for the Navigators while Shehu and Starr had two apiece. Kauth walked 10 and hit three batters, but she grew stronger as the game went on.
“Kaedynce does better went she limits the extra base hits, and she did a great job in this game,” said Lee. “Cindy (Shehu) kept the baserunners in check. I really like the way we kept battling and never gave up to get the win.”
